Perhentian Isles rise in Agoda ranking

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 January 2026: Perhentian Islands* have emerged as the fastest-growing destination for attracting international travellers in Malaysia, according to digital travel platform Agoda’s latest New Horizons ranking.

The travel platform further reveals that Sitiawan is the top-trending domestic destination, and Phu Quoc Island (Vietnam) is also emerging as a popular destination among Malaysian outbound travellers.

Photo credit: Perhentian Islands. https://www.facebook.com/groups/255369641257564/media.

Agoda’s New Horizons ranking, which is released annually, compares the accommodation booking ranks of the two previous years to identify the highest climbers in international travel in Asia.

Agoda’s Country Director Malaysia and Brunei, Fabian Teja said: “Travellers today are looking beyond the usual hotspots, and destinations like the Perhentian Islands, Sitiawan, and Phu Quoc reflect a growing appetite for authentic, nature-led, and culturally rich experiences.

“At Agoda, we’re excited to help travellers discover these rising destinations by making travel more accessible through great value deals across accommodation, flights, and activities, all in one easy-to-use platform.”

The Perhentian Islands rose to 14th place in 2025, up from 16th in 2024, reflecting their growing appeal among international visitors. Known for their crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, the islands offer exceptional snorkelling and diving experiences.

Sitiawan, meanwhile, has become the top domestic destination, rising to rank 43 in 2025 from 48 in 2024, indicating a growing interest among local travellers. This charming town is famous for its delicious seafood and rich cultural heritage. Visitors can explore traditional temples and enjoy the warm hospitality of the local community.

For Malaysians travelling abroad, Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam has seen a rise in popularity, jumping to rank 21 in 2025 from 34 in 2024. With its stunning beaches and luxury resorts, Phu Quoc offers a tropical paradise for relaxation. The island’s vibrant night markets and fresh seafood make it a culinary delight for travellers.

Looking at the top emerging destinations for Asian travellers combined, Sapa (Vietnam) tops the list as Asia’s rising star. Vietnam’s scenic mountain destination is followed by Okayama (Japan), Bandung (Indonesia), Matsuyama (Japan), and Takamatsu (Japan) as the top five destinations in Asia with the highest growth in international travel interest.

*The Perhentian Islands are a group of islands off the coast of Besut District, Terengganu, Malaysia. The two main islands are Perhentian Besar and Perhentian Kecil.

(Source: Agoda)