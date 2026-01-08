Meraas unveils Dubai Design District

DUBAI, 9 January 2026: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled an expanded residential masterplan for Dubai Design District (d3), transforming the district into one of Dubai’s most desirable creative-led waterfront neighbourhoods.

Located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour, the enhanced masterplan spans 18 million sqft of land. Designed and delivered by Meraas, the neighbourhood blends residential, cultural, retail, and hospitality experiences, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to strengthen its position as a global centre for design, innovation, and culture, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Photo credit: Dubai Holding Real Estate.

A defining feature of the new masterplan is the Design Line, a fully shaded, pedestrian-first spine that seamlessly connects the entire district. Activated through public art, creative installations, community spaces and landscaped green corridors, it will support walkable, human-centric living while strengthening d3’s identity as one of Dubai’s most design-forward urban neighbourhoods.

Five distinct areas will shape the character of the new neighbourhood. Along the canal, the first will introduce contemporary residences and boutique hospitality set against an activated waterfront promenade. The urban core will unite residential offerings with curated retail and dining, integrated with d3’s established global creative ecosystem. A third area will become the cultural heart of the community, featuring performance venues and mid-rise residences overlooking the d3 Bowl. Another will offer a wellness-focused residential setting defined by parks, sports facilities and a mangrove-inspired landscape. The final area will become a centre for creativity, with galleries, studios and loft-style spaces designed to support collaboration, creativity and artistic production.

Dubai Holding Real Estate Chief Executive Officer Khalid Al Malik said: “Expanding the Dubai Design District masterplan into a fully integrated creative neighbourhood is a significant step in advancing the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This development strengthens Dubai Design District’s position as a global benchmark for design-focused urban living. It reaffirms Dubai’s status as a destination of choice for long-term investment, talent and innovation.”

(Source: Dubai Holding Real Estate)