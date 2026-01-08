IndiGo’s first A321XLR flies to Athens

DELHI, 9 January 2026: IndiGo becomes the first Indian airline to induct an Airbus A321XLR into its fleet, marking a significant milestone in its long-term international expansion strategy.

The long-range variant of the Airbus A321neo arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on 7 January 2026. It will be deployed on the airline’s upcoming non-stop services connecting Mumbai to Athens from 23 January 2026, and Delhi to Athens from 24 January 2026, operating thrice weekly on both routes.

The Airbus A321XLR, a next-generation narrow-body aircraft with a range of up to 8,700 km and enhanced fuel efficiency, will enable IndiGo to serve longer international routes from India while maintaining high cost efficiency. The aircraft features a dual-class configuration with 12 IndiGoStretch seats and 183 economy-class seats.

Of the firm order for 40 A321XLR aircraft, nine are expected to be delivered in 2026.

After its first international induction operating non-stop services to Athens, subsequent aircraft will be deployed on existing routes such as Istanbul, Turkey and Denpasar, Bali.

Further deliveries will enable IndiGo to expand its long-haul route network in Europe and East Asia.

(Source: IndiGo)