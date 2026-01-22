PATA and PHA hit the share button

BANGKOK, 23 January 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) brokers a new partnership agreement with the Phuket Hotels Association (PHA), a nonprofit organisation representing hotels in Phuket, southern Thailand.

Signed by PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid and PHA Executive Director Jayne MacDougall, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes a mutual affiliate membership between the organisations.

Photo credit: PATA. (L/R): Paul Pruangkarn, Director – Marketing & Communications, PATA; Noor Ahmad Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, PATA; Jayne MacDougall, Executive Director, PHA; and Bjorn Courage, General Manager, InterContinental Phuket Resort, and President, PHA, following the MoU signing.

Hamid noted: “As one of Thailand’s most sought-after island destinations, Phuket’s hospitality sector is a cornerstone of its economy. With this partnership, we pave the path for collaborations with the Phuket Hotels Association on their mission to promote and strengthen Phuket’s standing as a destination recognised for its quality offerings and sustainable practices.”

MacDougall added: “Formalising a partnership with PATA marks an important step in advancing shared goals around responsible tourism, regional collaboration, and innovation, strengthening long-term outcomes for Phuket and the wider region.”

The agreement supports joint activities, including the mutual promotion of events and, where appropriate, speaker participation. Representatives and members of both PATA and PHA will have opportunities to connect through networking sessions and annual events, with registration support provided in line with the agreement.

In addition, the partnership promotes knowledge sharing. It enables PHA to share selected tourism research and insights with the PATA network on a quarterly basis through member-exclusive newsletters and relevant online channels.

About PATA

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to advancing a meaningful Pacific Asia tourism economy. PATA brings together governments, industry leaders, academia, and communities to drive positive, lasting change. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Bangkok, the Association also has an official office in Beijing.

(Source: PATA)