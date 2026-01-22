Qantas launches New Year sale

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2026: Australia’s national carrier, Qantas, presents its ‘New Year, New Zealand’ sale offering special promotional fares until 31 January 2026 for economy class travel across various periods from March to November 2026.

This new campaign enhances connectivity for travellers from Singapore, offering a seamless gateway to New Zealand. It provides connections to the North Island hubs of Auckland and Wellington, as well as to the South Island with service to Christchurch.

Return fares from Singapore to New Zealand start from SGD880 in Economy*, including:

Qantas Executive Vice President Asia Nick McGlynn commented: “Singapore remains a key strategic market for Qantas, and we are seeing strong growth in demand for travel to aspirational destinations like New Zealand. As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing connectivity for our customers in Singapore, we are thrilled to launch the ‘New Year, New Zealand’ campaign. This sale offers fantastic value and provides a seamless, premium travel experience to explore the country’s world-renowned attractions.”

Travellers from Singapore can connect via Sydney to the three major cities in New Zealand.

Fares are available for sale at qantas.com and through travel agents. All Qantas international fares include checked baggage allowance, food and beverages and in-flight entertainment as standard with every booking.

The sale ends at 2359 (Singapore Standard Time) on 31 January 2026, unless sold out.

*Prices include taxes, fees and carrier charges payable to Qantas (and exclude any amounts payable to third parties at the airport). Prices may fluctuate if taxes or foreign exchange rates change.

(Source: Qantas)