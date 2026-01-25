MSC Cruises homeports in La Romana

MADRID, 26 January 2026: MSC Cruises presented its new year-round operation from La Romana, Dominican Republic, during the FITUR International Tourism Trade Fair held last week in Madrid, Spain.

Due to start in November, it will mark the cruise line’s first venture in the Southern Caribbean, scheduled to operate year-round from a brand-new homeport in La Romana.

Photo credit: MSC Cruises. MSC Opera.

MSC Opera will offer a brand-new itinerary with weekly departures, and guests can book a seven-night sailing or extend their cruise to a back-to-back 14-night sailing.

Sailings are already available to book, with the first cruise departing on 16 November 16, 2026.

One of the highlights of this new itinerary is the call to Catalina Island, off the coast of the Dominican Republic, offering guests an exclusive nature reserve experience. Pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters allow guests to relax and unwind, or the more adventurous can snorkel the surrounding coral reefs to view their diverse ecosystems.

MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato commented: “MSC Cruises first started calling in the Dominican Republic in 2014, so after more than 10 years, it is a proud moment for me to speak about our new homeporting offering in La Romana. With year-round operations, we extend the traditional season, generating positive economic impact for the local community and attracting 120,000 additional international visitors to La Romana each year. MSC Cruises is committed to the Dominican Republic and this new programme for the long term.”

