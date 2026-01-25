BANGKOK, 26 January 2026: BWH Hotels, a global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStayHotels, is keeping guests fully connected when they travel to Thailand with the launch of SureStay Plus by Best Western Ramkhamhaeng Airport Rail Link Bangkok – a fully renovated and newly opened hotel that offers seamless accessibility to downtown Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Conveniently located just 200 metres from Ramkhamhaeng Station on Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link, this modern 60-key property will open up a new part of the city for business and leisure guests. In addition to being highly accessible, SureStay Plus by Best Western Ramkhamhaeng Airport Rail Link Bangkok is the closest internationally branded hotel to Rajamangala Stadium, Thailand’s largest sports venue, which regularly hosts major football matches and music concerts by iconic global artists.

Throughout their stay in this up-and-coming part of Bangkok, guests can unwind in contemporary rooms with comfy beds and dine at the bright, inviting restaurant, which serves freshly cooked local and international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Urban explorers can take a local boat ride along Khlong Saen Saep, Bangkok’s largest canal, which flows through the heart of downtown and offers a unique way to access shopping malls like CentralWorld, or the famous street food stalls of Pratunam. Thonglor, the Thai capital’s trendiest district, is just 2 km away. At the end of their day of discovery, travellers can relax with a cool drink at the hotel’s rooftop bar.

Every aspect of the hotel experience is underpinned by the enhanced brand standards of SureStay Plus by Best Western, delivering great value with quality extras. Members of Best Western Rewards, the award-winning loyalty program that’s free to join, can enjoy exclusive benefits and points that never expire. These points can be redeemed for exciting rewards such as complimentary room nights, airline miles, and gift cards.

“Bangkok remains one of the world’s most compelling and captivating cities, with a wealth of attractions for all types of travellers. Local and international visitors are seeking to uncover new parts of the city, and Bangkok’s outstanding transport network provides the perfect opportunity for urban exploration. With a portfolio of hotels across the Thai capital, all supported by our world-class standards of service, BWH Hotels lets guests discover the diverse wonders of this dynamic city like never before,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

With the opening of SureStay Plus by Best Western Ramkhamhaeng Airport Rail Link Bangkok, BWH Hotels now operates 14 properties in Bangkok across seven brands, making it one of the city’s leading hotel operators. This also marks the group’s 26th property in Thailand.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH Hotels)