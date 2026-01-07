Vietjet revives SkyBoss

SINGAPORE, 8 January 2026: Vietjet is reintroducing its premium fare class, SkyBoss, offering Singapore passengers a seamless travel experience on key routes between Singapore and Vietnam, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc.

SkyBoss is designed for travellers who value comfort, efficiency and thoughtful service, whether flying for business or leisure.

Complimentary in-flight meals and beverages on Vietjet SkyBoss service.

Available on routes to and from Vietnam, including Singapore-Vietnam routes, SkyBoss delivers a personalised journey from the ground to the sky.

At the airport, SkyBoss travellers are fast-tracked through dedicated check-in and boarding and have access to premium lounges.

On board, they enjoy unlimited hot, freshly prepared meals, featuring familiar Vietnamese favourites such as Pho, Banh Mi, Vietnamese milk coffee, and matcha latte.

Vietjet operates a high-frequency domestic and international network, particularly across key economic and tourism routes, including four Singapore-Vietnam direct services.

Applicable routes

All international routes to and from Vietnam, including routes between Singapore and Vietnamese destinations, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc

All-inclusive fares — Singapore and Vietnam

One-way fares start at SGD210 (including taxes and fees; prices vary by route and travel period).

SkyBoss Service Privileges

Carry-on baggage allowance up to 10kg.

Checked baggage allowance up to 30kg plus one golf club set.

Access to premium lounges at departure airports (during operational hours).

Priority for seat selection, check-in, and boarding.

Unlimited hot, fresh in-flight meals and beverages.

Dedicated customer hotline: +84 1900 6896.

(Source: Vietjet)