HK welcomes Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

HONG KONG, 7 January 2026: For the first time in its history, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will take place in Hong Kong, one of the region’s most dynamic and internationally celebrated culinary destinations.

In collaboration with host destination partner, Hong Kong Tourism Board, the 2026 edition will unite the region’s leading chefs, restaurateurs, and food media for a multi-day programme of events culminating in the highly anticipated awards ceremony on 25 March 2026. The 2025 celebrations saw ‘Gaggan’ in Bangkok crowned victor.

Photo credit HKTB.

A handpicked academy of more than 350 restaurant industry experts in Asia, with a 50/50 gender split, will cast their votes for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. Deloitte will independently adjudicate proceedings.

A spokesperson for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants says: “We are delighted to bring Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants to Hong Kong for the first time. The city has long offered an unparalleled dining landscape that blends tradition, innovation and global influence. As one of the most exciting food cities in Asia, Hong Kong represents the perfect setting to celebrate the region’s extraordinary culinary diversity. Its world-class dining scene, driven by creativity, craft and innovation, continues to inspire chefs and diners across Asia and beyond.”

Hong Kong Tourism Board, Executive Director Anthony Lau stated: “We are thrilled to host Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in Hong Kong this March for the very first time, highlighting the deepening partnership between HKTB and 50 Best. Hong Kong has long been one of the world’s most sought-after dining destinations, blending culinary cultures from around the globe to offer diverse and exciting gastronomic experiences. We look forward to welcoming top chefs, representatives from the culinary industry, and tastemakers from across Asia to Hong Kong this March to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our region’s culinary scene.”

The countdown of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will also be broadcast live to a global audience. Food lovers worldwide can attend the event through the 50 Best YouTube channel.

(Source: HKTB and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants)