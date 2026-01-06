Khiri Travel GSTC-certified across Asia

BANGKOK, 7 January 2026: Asian destination management company Khiri Travel is now Global Sustainable Tourism Council-certified across all destinations where it operates.

The certification applies to all eight countries where Khiri offers services: Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.

Khiri Travel was officially GSTC-certified on 18 December 2025.

Khiri Travel met the standards as assessed by the GSTC-accredited certification body Control Union. The audit process reviewed not only office practices but also field operations and included interviews with Khiri Travel’s local partners and suppliers.

Willem Niemeijer

Khiri Travel CEO and founder Willem Niemeijer commented: “Certification shows that Khiri is walking the talk on making tourism a force for social and environmental good. It is proof of our commitment to upholding the 4Cs of regenerative travel as defined by The Long Run: conservation, community, culture and commerce.”

In 2025, 14 Khiri Travel staff, including ‘Green Team’ spokespersons across eight Asian countries, also earned the person-based GSTC Professional Certificate in Sustainable Tourism.

(Source: Khiri Travel)