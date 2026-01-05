Visionary concepts fly at Bangkok Airways

BANGKOK, 6 January 2026: Bangkok Airways rolls out its new corporate vision, ‘Leading Aviation with Responsibility, Delivering Services with Sustainability’.

The vision reflects the airline’s strategic direction to advance its fully integrated aviation business amid evolving economic conditions, industry dynamics, societal expectations, technological advancements, international standards, and increasing global sustainability challenges.

Photo credit: Bangkok Airways. Bold new vision: On the ground and in the air.

“This vision serves as a key framework guiding the organisation’s operations in alignment with the current business landscape, while supporting long-term growth,” said Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth. “It brings together Bangkok Airways’ strengths as a fully integrated aviation service provider with responsible business practices and sustainable development principles, enabling the company to advance its corporate strategy tangibly and comprehensively.”

Under the concept ‘Leading Aviation with Responsibility’, the company conducts its aviation business responsibly across all dimensions. This includes enhancing safety standards, managing costs and resources efficiently, and strengthening partnerships to generate sustainable returns and balanced growth.

At the same time, ‘Delivering Services with Sustainability’ underscores Bangkok Airways’ dedication to service excellence while minimising environmental impact, thereby supporting long-term, sustainable business growth.

“To achieve this vision, Bangkok Airways has established ‘5S core missions’ as guiding principles for operations: Safety, Service, Staff, Synergy, and Sustainability. These pillars aim to strengthen competitiveness, create shared value for all stakeholders, and propel the organisation toward becoming a globally recognised leader in sustainable aviation,” the airline president concluded.

(Source: Bangkok Airways)