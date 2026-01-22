FITUR opens 2026 trade show calendar

MADRID, 23 January 2026: FITUR ushers in the 2026 travel trade show calendar, convening from 21 to 25 January in Madrid, the Spanish capital.

The 46th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), organised by IFEMA MADRID, is strengthening its position as the sector’s leading platform, highlighting both its international reach and its commitment to knowledge as a driver of industry transformation.

From left to right: María Valcarce, Director of FITUR; Miguel Aguiñiga Rodríguez, Mexico’s Secretariat of Tourism; Mariano de Paco, Community of Madrid; Sheika Alnuwais, Secretary‑General of UN Tourism; José Vicente de los Mozos, Chairman of IFEMA MADRID; Rosario Sánchez, Ministry of Industry and Tourism; Marco Sansavini, Chair of the FITUR OC and President of Iberia; and Almudena Maíllo, Madrid City Council.

Attendance data unveiled at the press conference on the opening day confirmed that the show spans nine halls, with more than 10,000 companies from 161 countries, 111 of them with official representation (10% up on the 2025 edition) and 967 main exhibitors. Overall, FITUR has recorded an 11% rise in international participation.

FITUR has also welcomed 18 new nations, largely from Africa and the Asia–Pacific, where participation has risen by 34% and 22% respectively. Notable newcomers include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Zanzibar, alongside regions from Germany and the UK.

FITUR 2026’s figures reflect the strong global momentum across the tourism industry. According to UN Tourism, between January and September 2025, the sector welcomed more than 1.1 billion international travellers, surpassing pre‑pandemic records set in 2019.

FITUR Knowledge Hub

In this context, FITUR 2026 has strengthened its role as a key forum for industry debate with several major additions. The most relevant is the new Knowledge Hub, located in Hall 12 and open throughout the fair. Conceived as the strategic hub for tourism insight, it features eight auditoriums, ten conference programmes, more than 200 sessions and over 250 high‑level speakers.

The Knowledge Hub highlights include FITUR Experience, focused on experiential tourism as one of the sector’s most dynamic drivers of change, and the first International Summit on Communication and Tourism, which addresses the challenges facing tourism communication and brings together experts and representatives from both the public and private sectors.

In addition, the Travel Technology Area has doubled in size and is bringing together more than 190 leading innovation companies.

Economic impact and visitor outlook

Strong participation indicates a significant turnout, exceeding 150,000 professionals and nearly 100,000 public visitors over the weekend. FITUR remains a major economic engine for Madrid, generating EUR487 million in business revenue and leads.

Mexico: 2026 Partner Country

Mexico is the Partner Country of FITUR 2026, with a prominent presence at the Fair at a time when its tourism sector grew by 13.9% between January and September 2025, according to SECTUR, and to secure its position as the world’s fifth most visited destination.

Open doors to travel consumers

Over the weekend, FITUR opens its doors to travellers with a full programme of activities, workshops and experiences, reinforcing its status as the sector’s major public celebration.

More information at Fitur 2026 | International Tourism Fair.

About FITUR

FITUR, the International Tourism Trade Fair, is one of the leading global events in the tourism industry and has been held in Madrid since 1981. Organised by IFEMA MADRID, FITUR has established itself as a global benchmark for driving and promoting tourism.

(Source: FITUR)