Spring is in the Air

BANGKOK, 23 January 2026: Asian Trails, a leading destination management company in Asia, is offering 60% savings on Southeast Asia’s most sought-after spring retreats — coastal escapes, countryside hideaways and city stays.

Promoting its Spring is the Air offer, Asian Trails says it has secured exclusive rates and offers at more than 180 hotels across Asia, leveraging its strong industry partnerships to give clients access to outstanding value in some of the region’s most inspiring destinations.

This offer is valid for new bookings made between now and 10 April 2026 for stays between 15 February and 30 April 2026. Selected hotels in seven Southeast Asian nations: Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

For a full list of participating hotels and information about how to book, click here.

About Asian Trails

Since 1999, Asian Trails has led the way in designing and delivering exceptional travel experiences across East and Southeast Asia. It offers a wide range of innovative travel solutions across the region for leisure travellers and groups, as well as corporate clients and MICE delegates.

(Source: Your Stories — Asian Trails)