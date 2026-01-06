Cox & Kings revives ‘Duniya Dekho’ tours

DELHI, 7 January 2026: Cox & King, one of India’s most trusted travel brands, has officially relaunched its legendary ‘Duniya Dekho’ group tour series, a programme that once shaped how Indians discovered the world together.

As the original custodian of ‘Duniya Dekho’, the brand brings back this beloved offering under its renewed identity following its acquisition by global private equity firm Wilson & Hughes.

Initially launched in the 2000s, the tours became a household name across metros and smaller towns alike. It stood for something simple yet powerful: the comfort of travelling the world with expert tour managers, predictable budgets, Indian meals abroad, seamless visas and itineraries crafted for first-time overseas travellers.

The revived ‘Duniya Dekho’ introduces a new set of experiences tailored for diverse traveller groups, multi-generational families, seniors seeking safe, structured itineraries, young couples seeking a balance of freedom and guidance, and first-time international travellers who want dependable planning without complexity. The new itineraries retain the trust and familiarity travellers remember but bring a contemporary upgrade.

Speaking on the relaunch, Cox & Kings director, Karan Agarwal, said: “Duniya Dekho was never just a product, it was a comfort system for Indian travellers. As we bring it back, we’ve reimagined it for a generation that values transparency, ease, and deeper cultural experiences.”

The enhanced programme focuses on stronger value planning, guaranteed departures, smoother digital itineraries, smaller, more interactive group sizes, and broader destination coverage across Europe, Japan, Dubai, Vietnam, and more. With the operational backing of Wilson & Hughes, there is also a renewed push on service reliability and customer satisfaction, a core ethos of the brand’s rebuilding phase.

As Indian travellers look for safer, seamless, and culturally familiar ways to explore the world again, the return of Duniya Dekho arrives at an opportune moment. For many, it marks not just the relaunch of a tour series but the comeback of a trusted companion that once made global travel feel welcoming, simple, and endlessly exciting.

About Cox & Kings

Cox & Kings, now acquired by private equity firm Wilson & Hughes, has a legacy dating back over 260 years. Founded in 1758, the brand has long been a pioneer in curated leisure, business, and specialised travel. The acquisition also marks Wilson & Hughes’ deeper entry into the consumer space, following years of strong performance and credibility built in the global manufacturing sector.

(Source: Cox & Kings)