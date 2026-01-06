Disney Adventure sails to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 7 January 2026: Disney Adventure has departed the Bremerhaven shipyard in Germany on its voyage to Singapore, where it will homeport and offer cruises in Asia, WDW News Today reports.

The specialised online news service covering Disney parks and cruises reports that Disney Adventure’s maiden voyage is scheduled for 10 March 2026, with the homeporting agreement in Singapore extending for five years.

CREDIT: WDW News Today. New Videos Show Disney Adventure Officially En Route to Singapore for Maiden Voyage. https://wdwnt.news/606_01

“The Disney Cruise Line ship began its life as the Global Dream, commissioned by Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises. Construction began in 2018, but Genting collapsed before the ship could be finished. Disney Cruise Line purchased it in 2022. It will be Disney’s largest cruise ship, accommodating approximately 6,000 passengers and will operate exclusively out of Singapore,” according to the WDWNT report.

Cruise sales take off in Singapore

In Singapore this week, Chan Brothers Travel Club hosts its Worldwide Cruise Centre Disney Cruise Line Roadshow at Marina Square, Level 2, Central Court, 1030 to 2100, 8 to 11 January. Up for grabs are SGD100 cruise coupons for each cabin booked on three-day, four-night cruises from March to December 2026. Cruise prices start at SGD746.

(Source: WDWNT and Chan Brothers)