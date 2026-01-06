PATA Nepal Chapter celebrates 50 years

SINGAPORE, 7 January 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter celebrated its Grand Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of supporting Nepal’s tourism development, at an anniversary event hosted at the Royal Tulip Kathmandu on 29 December 2025.

The milestone brought together senior government officials, tourism leaders, former chairpersons, private sector pioneers, international partners, and industry professionals to reflect on five decades of leadership since the Chapter’s establishment in 1975.

PATA Nepal Chapter Chairman Khem Lakai.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Anil Kumar Sinha, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Nepal, who commended the PATA Nepal Chapter for its significant role in tourism planning, policy advocacy, marketing, human capital development, and tourism recovery initiatives over the years.

In a video clip, PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid congratulated the PATA Nepal Chapter on its exemplary contribution to the global PATA network. The celebration opened with welcome music by Sursudha, followed by a cultural dance performance by PATA Nepal Chapter’s Young Tourism Professionals (YTPs), reflecting Nepal’s rich culture and the dynamism of the next generation of tourism leaders.

PATA Nepal Chapter Chairman Khem Lakai expressed gratitude to all past and present leaders — from the founding chairman to the immediate past chairmen — and thanked members and partners for their continued trust throughout the Chapter’s 50-year journey.

Annual Awards

As part of the Golden Jubilee, PATA Nepal Chapter presented its Annual Awards 2025.

• Lifetime Achievement Award to Karna Sakya for his contribution to tourism, sustainability, conservation, and hospitality in Nepal.

• Tourism Trail Blazer Award to Shiva Dhakal for his leadership in community-based and sustainable tourism.

• Tourism Personality of the Year to Bijay Amatya, CEO, Kora Tours, for his consistent contribution to Nepal’s tourism industry and the PATA Nepal Chapter.

• Special Contribution Award to Anthony Lindsay Jones for his pioneering role in rafting, adventure, and cultural tourism in Nepal.

(Source: PATA Nepal Chapter)