Bhaya Cruises extends wellness cruises

HANOI, 14 January 2026: Bhaya Cruises in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, is extending its wellness cruises from January through March 2026, following the success of its inaugural Sanctuary series late last year.

Bhaya Cruises confirms the extension of its Bhaya Soul ‘Soul Sanctuary’ wellness cruises that “weave Vietnamese heritage, creativity and inner calm into each sailing,” set against the limestone seascape of UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay.

Photo credit: Bhaya Cruises.

Soul Sanctuary Experiences aboard Bhaya Soul

23 January 2026: Silk Watercolour Painting

An introduction to the year, this session explores the delicate art of watercolour on silk, encouraging flow, presence and creative expression. Guests work on pre-sketched silk frames using specialised pigments, with their finished artwork beautifully packed to take home.

22 February 2026: Modern Đông Hồ Painting

A contemporary interpretation of Vietnam’s iconic folk art, this hands-on experience brings Đông Hồ storytelling traditions to life on handcrafted silk fans, blending symbolism, culture and personal intention.

24 March 2026: Flower Arranging

Mark the season of renewal through the mindful art of floral composition, learning to balance form, colour and space while creating an arrangement inspired by harmony in nature and within.

With just 20 cabins, each featuring a private terrace and bay-view bathtub, Bhaya Soul offers a rare sense of privacy and tranquillity, including a complimentary 40-minute spa treatment per guest, personalised service and an unhurried on-board atmosphere.

For more information, visit: Rediscovering the Rhythm of the Soul: The Soul Sanctuary Series 2026 – Bhaya Cruises Blog.

(Source: Your Stories — Bhaya Cruises)