PATA renews Euromonitor International link

BANGKOK, 14 January 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has renewed its preferred partnership with data analytics company Euromonitor International, a leading independent provider of global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights.

By working with Euromonitor International, a recognised leader in global market, industry, economic, and consumer research, PATA strengthens its ability to deliver insights that go beyond surface-level trends.

Euromonitor International’s analytical depth and cross-sector expertise provide valuable context for understanding the forces shaping traveller behaviour, market competitiveness, and investment potential across the Asia-Pacific region. The collaboration supports destinations and businesses – both members of PATA and across the industry at large – in making informed, evidence-based decisions that enhance regional competitiveness and drive sustainable and inclusive industry growth.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid said: “The core purpose of PATA has always been to ensure that practical, expert-centric insights are accessible to members and the broader industry in the Asia Pacific region. Partnering with Euromonitor International advances this commitment to the next level, enabling us to deliver even greater context and clarity in understanding the forces shaping travel across our region that further support strategic tourism planning.”

He added, “We are pleased to begin this collaboration with Euromonitor International. Their global market expertise complements PATA’s regional focus, and together we aim to provide a clearer view of where the industry is heading over the next few years.”

Through this collaboration, Euromonitor International will contribute a dedicated analytical article to accompany the PATA Asia Pacific Destination Forecasts 2026–2028 reports.

PATA Asia Pacific Destination Forecasts 2026–2028 will feature a four- to five-page article presenting data-driven global economic insights from Euromonitor International. A forecast webinar will complement the publication, providing PATA members and industry professionals with a deeper understanding of the analysis and its implications.

About PATA

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to advancing a meaningful Pacific Asia tourism economy. It brings together governments, industry leaders, academia, and communities to drive positive, lasting change. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Bangkok, the Association also has an official office in Beijing. Visit www.PATA.org

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International delivers data analytics and research into markets, industries, economies and consumers. It has 16 offices worldwide, with 1000+ analysts covering 210 countries.

(Source: PATA).