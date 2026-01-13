Hilton presents new openings

SINGAPORE, 14 December 2025: Hilton lines up new openings in the Asia Pacific in 2026 to meet the ever-changing priorities of travellers in the region.

Slohh by Roach Bengaluru, Curio Collection by Hilton

As Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in India, Slohh by Roach Bengaluru, Curio Collection by Hilton draws inspiration from the tranquillity of a Malnad coffee estate to create a calming sanctuary within the city’s bustling IT corridor.

Hilton Burau Bay Resort Langkawi

Tucked away on Langkawi’s western coast, this serene 251-room resort is a nature lover’s paradise, surrounded by rainforest and offering sweeping views of the Andaman Sea.

The Reserve Hotel Luoyang, Curio Collection by Hilton

Nestled in Luoyang’s lively Shendu Shisanfang district, this 146-room hotel offers an immersive base just steps from the city’s bustling dining and entertainment scene.

Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Situated in the culturally rich city of Wuxi, the property reflects the stories and heritage of Wu culture, a regional identity known for its prosperity and contribution to Chinese civilisation. The property combines a seven-storey main building with an adjoining three-storey historic structure, blending modern comforts with authentic local charm.

Hilton Garden Inn Suva

Marking the brand’s debut in Fiji, Hilton Garden Inn Suva will be a vibrant addition to the capital’s foreshore. This 178-room hotel is ideally located for both business and leisure travellers.

Hilton Guangzhou Baiyun Airport

The 238-room property is connected to the upcoming Terminal 3 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, the world’s largest single-building terminal.

Hilton Garden Inn Yokohama Minatomirai

Just a short walk from Minatomirai Station, Japan’s largest MICE facility, Pacifico Yokohama, and K-Arena Yokohama, the 232-room property offers comfortable guest rooms designed for a restful stay.

Canopy by Hilton Okinawa Miyako Island Resort

Set to open in the picturesque Twuriba area, the 306-room resort is within a 15 to 25-minute commute from Miyako and Shimojishima airports. Situated next to the existing Hilton Okinawa Miyako Island Resort, this new property will offer its own distinct lifestyle experience.

Hilton Lucknow

Hilton Lucknow marks the brand’s third property in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening its presence in the state and forming a dynamic hotel complex alongside Hilton Garden Inn Lucknow.

Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit

Making its brand debut in Thailand, the 174-room Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit is located in the heart of Sukhumvit Soi 12, just steps from major transport links and top lifestyle destinations, including Terminal 21 and EmSphere.

NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Nestled along the banks of the serene Coco River in Hoi An’s picturesque Cam Thanh Village, this 174-room all-villa retreat marks the vibrant debut of the Tapestry Collection brand in Vietnam.

Hilton Palm Cove Cairns Resort & Spa

Joining the nearby Hilton and DoubleTree properties in Cairns, Hilton Palm Cove Cairns Resort & Spa is a family-friendly property with a dedicated kids’ club, as well as a fitness centre and spa for wellness and relaxation.

DoubleTree by Hilton Auckland Albert Street

Marking DoubleTree’s debut in Auckland, New Zealand, features 231 rooms, and a range of food and beverage options at the all-day dining restaurant and bar, or stay active in the modern fitness centre.

DoubleTree Singapore Robertson Quay

Set to open along the Singapore River, this property, featuring 344 rooms, marks the brand’s debut in Singapore. A comprehensive transformation of the former Hotel Miramar, it is ideally located in the vibrant Robertson Quay district.

