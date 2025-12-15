Horse riding adventures in Chile

LONDON, 16 December 2025: February 2026 will see the start of the Year of the Horse according to the Chinese Zodiac cycle, and the popularity of equine-focused travel and wellness is on the rise, as people recognise their potential as powerful therapeutic allies.

It’s a fitting moment to encourage travellers to connect with horses at Las Torres Patagonia, where baqueanos — Patagonian cowboys — continue a centuries-old horsemanship tradition within Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park.

Hotel Las Torres is home to 150 horses that graze each night freely and are rounded up at dawn to provide the authenticity travellers crave.

As the only property in the Torres del Paine National Park permitted to offer equine activities, Las Torres Patagonia gives guests a taste of cowboy culture — Patagonia-style. Its gaucho baqueanos are longstanding custodians of local horsemanship and share their time-honoured skills and traditions with guests, both on the Reserve’s estancia and while exploring the National Park on horseback.

Hotel Las Torres is home to 150 horses that graze each night freely and are rounded up at dawn, providing both the cultural authenticity travellers crave and the reflective, restorative experiences that align with this trend.

Authentic farm-to-saddle encounters

The baqueanos are descendants of horse riders who came to work on ranches in this remote region more than 100 years ago. The term derives from the concept of ‘baquía’, someone with deep knowledge of the land.

Guests are welcome to visit the stables and horse corrals during their stay; however, the Baqueano Cultural Experience allows them to spend a morning learning about traditional clothing, saddles and other horse tack, participating in stable care, learning how to nail a horseshoe, and receiving hands-on instruction in horsemanship.

They take a break to enjoy the ritual of yerba mate tea, served in a communal gourd and part of a sacred tradition of camaraderie and reflection, while enjoying sopaipillas with pebre (pumpkin bread and fresh salsa).

Signature horse rides

Guests saddle up to witness the iconic sights of the National Park

Horseback experiences led by baqueanos into the National Park traverse the vast Patagonian steppe, river flats, and forest margins, with panoramic mountain backdrops.

Rides are offered for a variety of skill levels — from introductory lessons to beginner half-day and advanced full-day excursions — each providing insights into the region’s wildlife, geology, and cultural storytelling.

Las Torres Patagonia is open annually from October through to the end of April. Photo credits: Hotel Las Torres.

As a reserve within a National Park, Las Torres Patagonia is dedicated to conserving Patagonian nature and promoting responsible tourism.

The grazing impact of the herd on the park is regulated by their ‘holistic planned grazing system (as certified by the Savory Institute since 2021), which rotates the horses to different areas to prevent overgrazing and soil erosion from their hooves. Las Torres Patagonia emphasises horse welfare and responsible interaction — experienced baqueanos oversee all horse handling and riding activities, stable routines prioritise equine health and rest, and guest activities are designed to be educational and low-impact on the animals.

Las Torres Patagonia is open for the season between October and the end of April. Rates start from UKP1,755 per person for a two-night all-inclusive package, based on two people sharing a double room.

About Las Torres Patagonia

Las Torres Patagonia is a natural and cultural reserve located in the heart of Torres del Paine National Park in Chile’s southernmost region. A family-owned business in Chilean Patagonia with more than 30 years in the tourism industry, Hotel Las Torres is committed to conserving Patagonian nature and culture and promoting sustainable tourism.

For more information, visit: Las Torres Patagonia – Torres del Paine.

(Source: Hotel Las Torres)