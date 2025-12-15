Taiwan presents bike-friendly byways

TAIPEI, 16 December 2025: Taiwan boasts an extensive island-circling cycling route network and a diverse landscape spanning cities, mountains, and coastlines, offering riders a wide range of cycling environments.

Visitors can travel at a relaxed pace between urban areas and the mountains and sea, while also enjoying local culture, cuisine, and natural scenery. This makes Taiwan an ideal destination for cycling enthusiasts worldwide seeking a deeper travel experience.

Taiwan welcomes cycling enthusiasts from around the world. Bring the necessary gear and explore Taiwan in depth. (Photo credit Gunning Xiexinyuan Historical Inn)

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has long been committed to improving the cycling tourism environment. In addition to continually enhancing cycling routes, the TTA promotes its “Bike-Friendly Accommodation” certification to upgrade lodging services, so cyclists can store and clean their bikes with confidence, get proper rest, and more easily take on the next leg of their journey.

When travelling by bicycle, riders often find that some accommodations lack adequate space to store their bikes. As a result, bicycles may be left outdoors, which increases the risk of theft.

But the good news is that Taiwan is a safe and welcoming destination, and Taiwan Tourism Administration-certified “Bike-Friendly Accommodations” offer secure bike parking. Some properties even allow guests to bring their bicycles into their rooms, giving cyclists greater peace of mind as they rest.

In addition to basic bike parking and cleaning services, some Bike-Friendly Accommodations offer even more cyclist-friendly support. Based on guests’ riding plans, they may serve breakfast early or provide breakfast boxes to ensure riders enjoy carefully prepared, satisfying meals. Some properties also offer late check-out for guests who have participated in intense races or early-morning training. This allows them to keep their luggage in the room, freshen up with a shower, and then proceed to their next destination.

Of course, some accommodations also provide bicycle rentals or direct visitors to nearby rental shops or bike-sharing stations. This makes it easy for travellers without their own bikes to enjoy leisurely rides without the hassle of transporting a bicycle. These are some of the ways Bike-Friendly Accommodations make cycling travel in Taiwan stand out.

For international travellers who often plan overseas cycling trips and seek a wide range of route experiences, Taiwan is now a top choice in Asia. The island offers diverse natural scenery, a welcoming travel environment, and a wide variety of local cuisine. It also features a well-developed network of cycling routes and bike-friendly accommodations throughout Taiwan. The cycling experience is varied, offering safe urban rides, coastal roads, or challenging mountain terrain.

For Bike-Friendly Accommodations in Taiwan, visit: Taiwan Stay

For cycling routes in Taiwan, visit: Taiwan Bike Routes

(Source: Taiwan Tourism Administration)