Crystal presents Serenity 2028 sailings

SYDNEY, 15 December 2025: Crystal, the leader in exceptional cruise experiences, has confirmed its 2028 winter and spring season itineraries aboard Crystal Serenity.

The programme features warm-water sailings across the Caribbean, Central America and the Amazon, followed by a spring transatlantic crossing to the Azores.

Photo credit: Crystal.

The season concludes in Lisbon, where the ship will enter a scheduled dry dock for enhancements. Crystal Serenity’s itinerary complements the previously announced 2028 World Cruise aboard Crystal Symphony, Treasures of the Tides: A Global Odyssey, which will visit 84 destinations across 39 countries on six continents.

Crystal Serenity: January – April 2028 itinerary highlights

January: Round-trip sailings from Fort Lauderdale. Ports of call include the British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, the historic city of Cartagena, Colombia and Puerto Limon, Costa Rica.

February: The 25-day Amazon voyage, which begins in January, continues with calls in Manaus and remote river communities. This voyage may be linked with adjacent sailings to form the Caribbean Circle Grand Voyage, encompassing 14 Caribbean islands and five countries in Central America.

March: Warm-water sailings across Cartagena, Roatán and Belize.

April: April begins with late-season warm-water sailings calling at Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic. The month continues with a transatlantic voyage to the Azores, timed to coincide with the spring migration of baleen whales, including blue, fin, and, to a lesser extent, sei whales. The voyage concludes in Lisbon, where Crystal Serenity will enter dry dock for scheduled enhancements.

Crystal Grace: Inaugural 2028 season

Crystal Grace will begin her inaugural voyage on 11 June 2028, sailing from Rome to Venice. She will continue her summer season throughout the Mediterranean before arriving in New York City in September. From there, she will explore the Northeast and Canada and conclude the year with sailings across the Caribbean. Additional details will be announced soon. Crystal Grace’s 2028 inaugural season is scheduled to go on sale in April 2026, with a waitlist opening shortly.

(Source: Crystal)