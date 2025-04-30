BANGKOK, 1 May 2025: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, has announced the upcoming opening of Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi — a refined urban sanctuary set to welcome guests from 9 May 2025 in the heart of the Vietnamese capital.

Marking Dusit’s debut in Hanoi and its second managed hotel in Vietnam following the success of Dusit Princess Moonrise Beach Resort Phu Quoc, the new property brings Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the tranquil shores of West Lake, offering an elegant blend of modern luxury and timeless Vietnamese charm.

Inspired by the legacy of Princess Từ Hoa, a royal figure celebrated for her pioneering contributions to the silk industry in the Nghi Tàm area near West Lake, the hotel captures the spirit of craftsmanship, community, and cultural pride that defines the neighbourhood.

A daughter of Emperor Lý Thần Tông, who reigned from 1128 to 1138, Princess Từ Hoa famously left the royal court to cultivate mulberry trees and teach silk weaving to the local people. Her legacy lives on in the area’s continued association with quality craftsmanship – and now, in the design and spirit of Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi, where traditional elegance is thoughtfully reimagined for the modern era.

The hotel, comprising 207 rooms and suites with panoramic views of the lake or city skyline, has been designed as a serene retreat for business and leisure travellers alike. Each space combines contemporary comfort with subtle Vietnamese detailing, all enhanced by the intuitive service and warm hospitality for which Dusit is known.

Guests can enjoy a curated collection of dining experiences celebrating both local and international flavours. Soi Restaurant showcases bold and authentic Thai cuisine, while Vinci Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar offers refined Italian fare alongside sweeping city views. Phở Lụa presents a cosy al fresco setting dedicated to Vietnam’s beloved noodle soup, and Dusit Gourmet provides an inviting space for artisanal pastries, afternoon tea, and freshly brewed coffee. The hotel also features four private dining rooms designed for exclusive gatherings and VIP occasions.

Alongside a fully equipped gym and spaces for wellness activities, the hotel also offers three elegant ballrooms and a rooftop event space with spectacular views over West Lake – ideal for weddings, corporate functions, and social celebrations.

“We are honoured to expand our presence in Vietnam and bring Dusit’s distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Hanoi for the very first time,” said Dusit International Chief Operating Officer Gilles Cretallaz.

“Inspired by the remarkable legacy of Princess Từ Hoa, Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi is much more than a new hotel — it celebrates cultural heritage, artistic spirit, and heartfelt service. By seamlessly blending Vietnamese tradition’s elegance with Thai hospitality’s warmth, we aim to create enriching experiences that resonate deeply with our guests and foster meaningful connections with the local community.”

Located on Au Co Street, just a 20-minute car drive from Noi Bai International Airport, Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi provides easy access to many of the city’s cultural landmarks and attractions.

The hotel is offering a special Princess’ Welcome package exclusively for Dusit Gold members to celebrate its opening. Benefits include exclusive rates, a bespoke welcome drink, daily breakfast for two at Soi Restaurant, early check-in, late check-out, and a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), plus up to 25% off dining.

Dusit Gold membership is free and available online at dusit.com/enrollment. Members enjoy a wide range of year-round privileges at participating Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

For reservations and enquiries, visit dusit.com/dphv or contact [email protected].

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts, and luxury villas includes close to 300 properties operating under eight brands (Devarana—Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) in 18 countries worldwide.

About Dusit International

Dusit International, or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT), is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.