HKIA celebrates 2024 achievements

HONG KONG, 9 MAY 2025: Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) hosted the “Hong Kong International Airport Reception 2025” at AsiaWorld-Expo, showcasing the airport’s latest developments and innovative services.

AAHK chair Fred Lam commented: “The past year has been a fruitful one for Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). The Three-runway System was officially commenced last November, marking the most important milestone since the airport’s relocation to Chek Lap Kok in 1998.

The event was officiated by Fred Lam, Chairman of AAHK; Mable Chan, Secretary for Transport and Logistics; Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development; Victor Liu, Director-General of Civil Aviation; Vivian Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of AAHK and Board Members of AAHK.

“We continued to be the world’s number one cargo airport, and our next goal is to press full steam ahead with the Airport City development under the newly unveiled brand, Skytopia, which leverages Hong Kong’s strengths under ‘one country, two systems’ and makes the best use of the airport’s land and adjacent marine resources to develop a world-class landmark.

“We are confident that Skytopia and the Three-runway System will serve as powerful twin engines driving the airport’s future growth.”

The event introduced different elements of Skytopia, including the Airport Bay Marina, the Art Hub, and the 20,000-seat performance arena at AsiaWorld-Expo’s Phase 2. At the same time, interactive activities featured HKIA’s world-leading cargo services.

HKIA’s new initiatives were showcased at different interactive experience zones. One of the highlights was the world’s first and only autonomous vehicle fleet in live airport operations, with the spotlight on the new driverless bus that will shuttle passengers between the Hong Kong Port and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) and the airport. A live demonstration of the people-carrying driverless bus started the programme in front of the 1,000 guests attending the event.

The event featured a demonstration of the automated parking system to be used in carparks for transfer passengers and visitors from the Greater Bay Area cities.

The experience zones also featured HKIA’s innovative and premium passenger services, such as baggage collection at home/office, valet parking, and the HKIA VIP Lounge, alongside the airport’s retail and dining options.