KUCHING, 8 MAY 2025: BESarawak is calling all trailblazers in the business events sector, as well as influencers across the region, to file their submissions for the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards (BILA 2025).

Submissions are open until 15 June, with BESarawak encouraging travel stars and start-ups to grasp the moment to shine and celebrate the impact they are creating in Sarawak and beyond by presenting a submission.

Hosted by Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), the awards celebrate individuals and organisations creating positive, lasting legacies in sustainability practices, innovation, and impact.

Celebrating 18 awards across five categories, from conventions to journalism, BILA 2025 honours those driving progress in positioning Sarawak as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo.

The Hon Dato Sri YB Karim Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, says: “We’re calling on forward-thinkers who go beyond event hosting — to those who forge legacies that empower communities, elevate industries, and inspire future generations.”

Submissions will close on 15 June 2025. Visit the website to make a submission LEGACY360.

The BILA 2025 presentations will take place from 2 to 3 October 2025 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

May 2025 Business Events in Sarawak.

Borneo ADR Week 2025

The Waterfront Hotel, Kuching

5 – 9 May 2025

http://www.l2icon.org/event/borneo-adr-week-2025/

AMOSH Symposium 3.0 2025

Kingwood Hotel, Sibu

8 – 9 May 2025

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122231335562068772&set=a.122097407162068772

Borneo Eco Show 2025

Borneo Convention Centre Kuching

9 – 10 May 2025

https://borneoecoshow.com

3rd D-FOOT International Wound Conference 2025

Imperial Hotel, Kuching

9 – 10 May 2025

https://www.mswcp.org/events/upcoming-conference

The National Farmer’s Conference cum Annual General Meeting 2025

Kingwood Hotel, Sibu

10 – 11 May 2025

📞 Mr Tang Liung Poh, 012 – 856 8125

Hydrogen Economy Forum 2025

Hilton Hotel, Kuching

13 – 14 May 2025

https://hydrogenapac.com/h2ef/

International Construction Week (ICW) Borneo 2025

Borneo Convention Centre Kuching

13 – 14 May 2025

https://icw.my/icw_borneo_overview.php

International Cancer Research Symposium 2025 (ICRS2025)

The Waterfront Hotel, Kuching

14 – 15 May 2025

https://www.nottingham.edu.my/Conferences/icrs2025/index.aspx

New Era Fun 3.0_STREAM Expo 2025

Kingwood Hotel, Sibu

23 – 25 May 2025

https://www.streamhub.cc

Borneo Education Expo: Local Meets Global 2025

RH Hotel, Sibu

23 – 25 May 2025

https://borneoeduexpo.com/

International Resilience Seminar 2025 (IReS25)

Hilton Hotel, Kuching

25 – 26 May 2025

https://ires.my/

Asia Carbon Conference 2025

Borneo Convention Centre Kuching

29 – 30 May 2025

https://www.argusmedia.com/en/events/conferences/asia-carbon-conference

For more information on events in Sarawak visit: Business Events Sarawak

