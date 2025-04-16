WTTC: 2025 visitor spend will top USD2.1 trillion

BRUSSELS, 17 April 2025: Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest research shows that global Travel & Tourism will grow strongly this year, reaffirming its role as a cornerstone of major world economies.

According to WTTC’s 2025 Economic Impact Research (EIR), international visitor spending is forecast to reach a historic USD2.1 trillion in 2025, surpassing the previous high of USD1.9 trillion in 2019 by USD164 billion.

This year, Travel & Tourism is expected to contribute an all-time high of USD11.7 trillion to the global economy, accounting for 10.3% of global GDP.

Jobs around the world supported by the sector are expected to grow by 14 million in 2025, to reach 371 million worldwide, more than the population of the US.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “People are continuing to prioritise travel. That’s a powerful vote of confidence in our sector and a sign of its enduring strength.

“But while the global picture in Travel & Tourism is strong, the recovery remains uneven. Some countries and regions are producing record-breaking numbers, and other large economies are plateauing.”

While there is some positive news for many economies around the world, growth has slowed in some major Travel & Tourism markets, such as the US, China, and Germany.

In the US, the world’s most powerful Travel & Tourism market, international visitor spending remained significantly below 2019 levels in 2024 and is not expected to recover fully this year. While international spending was above pre-pandemic levels in China last year, growth is expected to slow sharply in 2025.

By contrast, other key markets, such as Saudi Arabia, which will inject USD800 billion into the sector by 2030, are ahead of the curve and setting new benchmarks. European countries such as France and Spain, the world’s top two destinations in terms of visitor numbers, continue to lead the region’s resurgence, powered by smart investment and global appeal.

A Look Back on Last Year

According to the global tourism body’s latest EIR data, in 2024, Travel & Tourism contributed 10% of the world’s economy to reach USD10.9 trillion — an 8.5% increase on 2023, and 6% above the previous peak of 2019.

Jobs grew 6.2% to 357 million, accounting for one in 10 jobs worldwide.

International spending increased by almost 12%, to USD1.87 trillion, and domestic spending grew 5.4% to USD5.3 trillion.

The Decade Ahead

WTTC forecasts that by 2035, Travel & Tourism will inject USD16.5 trillion into the global economy, accounting for 11.5% of global GDP. That’s a decade-long annual growth rate of 3.5%, outpacing the broader economy’s 2.5%.

Jobs are expected to reach one in eight jobs, with more than 460 million.

International spending is anticipated to reach USD2.9 trillion, with a CAGR of 3.4%, and domestic spending will grow at a similar rate (3.3%), to reach USD7.7 trillion.

In collaboration with Oxford Economics, WTTC produces reports annually on the economic and employment impact of Travel & Tourism for 185 economies.

Each year, WTTC also releases its groundbreaking Environmental Social Research, which shows the sector’s emissions stood at 6.5% of the global total in 2023 — underscoring the critical need for continued sustainable innovation as Travel & Tourism expands.