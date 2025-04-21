BANGKOK, 22 April 2025: Dusit Hospitality Services, a subsidiary of Dusit International, has been appointed by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) to provide building management services at the super-luxury Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums.

The flagship residential component of the pioneering The Forestias mixed-use development in Bangkok is set across six acres of space by a newly planted 12-acre private forest in the city’s Bang Na district.

Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums comprises six low-rise buildings offering 269 residences — from one-bedroom units (63.33–69.15 sqm) to expansive penthouses exceeding 1,000 sqm.

Designed around Nurturing Multi-Generational Living and Connecting with Nature concepts, the project combines sustainable architecture, wellness-focused innovations, and elegant communal areas to foster meaningful connections and a sense of belonging across generations.

Onsite facilities include a welcoming event space and coffee bar, a family dining area, a meeting room and co-working space, and a fully equipped fitness room. Outdoor highlights include, among others, a lap pool, children’s pool, putting green, climbing wall, waterfall zone, and onsen – all thoughtfully designed to enrich the living experience for residents of all ages.

As part of its appointment, DHS will manage the buildings and common areas of Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums following Dusit’s internationally recognised standards. This will bring the company’s five-star hotel expertise and signature brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the residential sphere.

“We are honoured to be selected by MQDC to manage Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums — a project that thoughtfully reimagines how families can live, connect, and thrive together,” said Dusit Hospitality Services Managing Director Supakit Tiyawatchalapong.

“At DHS, we believe true luxury lies in the details – and our approach to ‘hotel-inspired living’ ensures every resident enjoys personalised service, exceptional care, and a warm sense of community that endures.”

MQDC Senior Vice President Chakrit Hassarangsee said the collaboration with DHS reflects MQDC’s ongoing commitment to delivering the highest standards of residential living.

“Dusit Hospitality Services brings Dusit’s decades of hospitality experience and international recognition to property management,” he said. “Their expertise, combined with dedicated services such as a professional concierge and access to wellness specialists, will elevate every aspect of the living experience – reaffirming our goal to make Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums a truly exceptional place to call home.”

For more information about Dusit Hospitality Services, visit dusit-international.com.

Or visit Mulberry Grove and The Forestias, mqdc.com.