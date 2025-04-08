SITA and NEC speed up digital ID adoption in travel

GENEVA, 9 April 2025: SITA, a leader in air transport technology and border management, and NEC Corporation (NEC), a developer of biometric authentication technologies, have signed an agreement to accelerate the adoption of digital identity technology in the travel industry.

Through this collaboration, NEC joins SITA’s Digital Travel Ecosystem, an open, interoperable framework that connects various systems for real-time digital identity verification. Developed in partnership with Indicio, SITA’s ecosystem eliminates the need for direct integrations between issuers and verifiers, simplifying adoption for airports, airlines, and governments.

Photo credit: SITA.

At the core of the ecosystem is the Trust Network, which governs how digital credentials are shared securely worldwide. Built with a privacy-by-design approach, it gives travellers control over their data, including when and with whom they share their credentials. A strong emphasis on data security and privacy means that personal information remains protected and in the hands of the traveller.

With 28% of airlines and 43% of airports planning to implement biometric identity management solutions in the next 12 months (SITA Air Transport IT Insights 2024), demand for interoperable systems is growing. A lack of standardisation has slowed widespread adoption, but the SITA-NEC collaboration addresses this challenge through a scalable framework for secure identity exchange.

“After years of investment, aviation and other travel stakeholders are now seeing the full potential of digital identities, and the industry is gearing up to scale,” said SITA Senior Vice President of Borders Jeremy Springall. “With NEC’s biometric expertise and SITA’s industry-leading footprint of biometric touchpoints worldwide, we’re well-positioned to accelerate the transformation of digital travel.”

“NEC brings more than 125 years of innovation and a global track record in identity technologies,” said NEC’s DID Department Senior Director Nanaumi Nagamine. “With SITA, we’ve delivered proven biometric solutions at airports worldwide, creating secure and seamless travel experiences for thousands of passengers daily. This expanded collaboration will accelerate global adoption and set a new standard for trusted digital identity in travel.”

By addressing longstanding interoperability challenges, the SITA and NEC collaboration will increase passengers’ adoption of digital identities, helping the industry reduce bottlenecks, improve security, and enhance the passenger experience at every touchpoint.

