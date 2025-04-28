Meliá Hotels arrives in Sapa Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, 29 April 2025: Meliá Hotels International is expanding its portfolio in Vietnam through new agreements with two local players, BB Group Hospitality and Sapa Mountain Resort LLC.

The agreement adds two new properties to the international group Vietnam portfolio, giving it 22 operational hotels and four in the pipeline.

Hotel Sapa Square, Affiliated by Meliá

Like Meliá Hotels International, BB Group Hospitality operates multiple hotels in popular tourist destinations. The recent signing brings Meliá into the scenic hillside town of Sapa, a new destination for the group that is known for the rich culture of the local hill tribes, picturesque, terraced rice fields, and mountainous terrain popular with hikers.

The BB Hotel Sapa and BB Sapa Resort & Spa will become the Spanish hotel group’s most northern properties in the country. Both hotels recently became Affiliated with Meliá properties, a brand known for hotels with strong connections to the local culture.

Under Meliá’s agreement with Sapa Mountain Resort LLC, BB Sapa Resort & Spa will be rebranded to Meliá Sapa Mountain Resort after completing a year under the Affiliated by Melia brand. The resort features 77 rooms and suites.

The interior décor embraces the culture of the local hill tribes, while the facades are traditional wooden designs reminiscent of a European mountain chalet. The property features an expansive garden at its centre and wellness facilities, including a gym, indoor heated pool, and spa.

As part of the strategic partnership with BB Group, BB Hotel Sapa will become Hotel Sapa Square, Affiliated by Meliá. Situated by the town’s heart, Central Square, the 57-room property holds a prime position in Sapa and offers unparalleled views from its rooftop sky lounge. The hotel also features a terrace café, upscale restaurant, and spa.

Late last year Meliá and BB Group Hospitality signed a hotel management agreement for Kobi Onsen Hue, a hot springs resort in Vietnam’s former imperial capital, that is now operating as an Affiliated by Meliá property.