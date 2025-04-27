JAKARTA 28 April 2025: Emirates has officially opened its reimagined Travel Store in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s commitment to enhancing travel experiences for its Indonesian customers.

The Jakarta store follows the introduction of Emirates’ retail stores in Hong Kong and Manila, which are part of the airline’s continued investment in the region.

Photo credit: Emirates. Emirates opens travel store in Jakarta’s Sequis Tower.

Located in Sequis Tower, the new retail space spans 221 sqm and was officially inaugurated by Orhan Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Far East, in the presence of HE Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Indonesia, along with other distinguished guests, trade partners, and media representatives.

“We are delighted to launch Emirates’ newest travel store in Indonesia, bringing our world-class hospitality and personalised service closer to our valued customers. This innovative concept reflects our commitment to excellence, customer-centricity, and delivering seamless travel experiences. By blending cutting-edge technology with the expertise of our dedicated consultants, we aim to offer a holistic travel experience for customers, starting from the moment they begin planning their journey — until they board our aircraft.” said Orhan Abbas.

A new chapter in retail travel excellence

Emirates Travel Store in Jakarta offers Indonesian customers an in-person space where personalised services and immersive brand experiences come together under one roof. Thoughtfully designed to embody modern luxury and comfort, the store offers a warm and relaxed atmosphere – soft beige and sofas, complemented by sleek, contemporary furnishings, create a comfortable lounge setting for customers before they consult with Emirates travel advisors. While waiting, guests are encouraged to browse a curated selection of Emirates-branded merchandise and exclusive travel accessories, elegantly displayed at the store’s heart.

At four dedicated customer service counters, Emirates’ trained travel advisors offer customers personalised support with flight reservations, ticketing, and inquiries about the airline’s latest offerings, products, and destinations. Committed to delivering Emirates’ signature hospitality at the highest standard, the team ensures every visitor enjoys a seamless, thoughtful, and elevated experience from the moment they enter the store.

A prominent feature of the space is a wall display of the iconic Ghaf tree, the UAE’s national tree, positioned above a dynamic LED screen highlighting Emirates’ milestones, destinations, and exclusive offers. Adding to the innovative experience, a voice-activated LED selfie screen at the entrance invites guests to snap fun photos with backdrops of iconic Emirates destinations. Images are then accessible via QR codes, eliminating the need for printed images.

Emirates’ Jakarta Travel Store is the first to implement a queue management system, providing guests and Emirates Skywards members with a more seamless and personalised retail experience. The queue management system reduces waiting time and enables guests to share feedback on their experience via WhatsApp.

Emirates in Indonesia

Emirates has been proudly serving Indonesia for more than thirty years. It currently operates double daily flights from Jakarta and Denpasar to Dubai, with onward connections to over 140 destinations across six continents. The airline currently serves Bali with the only scheduled daily A380 service, significantly boosting weekly seat capacity in and out of the city.

For bookings or more information on the airline, visit www.emirates.com.