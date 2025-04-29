Dates set for Thailand International Boat Show

BANGKOK, 29 April 2025: Organisers of the Thailand International Boat Show have confirmed that the fourth edition will be held at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, one of Southeast Asia’s premier marinas, from 15 to 18 January 2026.

The marina, located near the island’s northern tip, is known for its capacity to accommodate superyachts. It is an ideal venue for the organisers to expand the scope and solidify Thailand as the epicentre of yachting lifestyle in the region.

Phuket Yacht Haven Marina.

“We are thrilled to announce Phuket Yacht Haven Marina as the official venue for the 2026 Thailand International Boat Show. This location aligns perfectly with our vision to position Thailand not only as a world-class destination but also as the hub of luxury maritime lifestyle in Asia,” said Thailand International Boat Show organisers JAND Events CEO David Hayes.

As a business platform promoting Thailand’s global marine industry, the Thailand International Boat Show generates an estimated THB1 billion annually for the yachting business in Thailand.

“Our goal is to grow the show to accommodate more and bigger boats, increase the superyacht presence, and expand the lifestyle offerings. We are creating a unique platform, the largest of its kind in the region, and one that will attract visitors worldwide to come and experience the best yachting and luxury lifestyle that Phuket and Thailand has to offer,” added Hayes.

After the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia is the next yachting hotspot. It is attracting the attention of yacht owners and charterers worldwide — and Thailand is the region’s jewel. Famed for its hospitality, Thailand has world-class yachting infrastructure, award-winning marinas, and unrivalled international flight connectivity. The Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand offer captivating seascapes matched by world-class facilities onshore.

“Yachting in Thailand is on the rise. From boat sales to berthing, maintenance, provisioning, and chartering, our marine industry grows by approximately 10% annually. As more people discover the breathtaking beauty of coastal destinations like Phuket, Krabi, Samui, and Pattaya — along with the world-class marine infrastructure we offer — we see significant potential for increased growth in the years to come,” said Thai Yachting Business Association Vice President Benjamin Tabuteau.

The 2026 edition features

More than 70 sail and motor yachts from global brands.

Expanded superyacht displays targeting Ultra and High Net Worth Individuals.

The latest in marine technology, water toys and gadgets, and eco-friendly innovations.

Luxury lifestyle showcases include real estate, autos, and fine dining.

Networking events and high-level industry forums.

This curated showcase will reflect the full spectrum of the modern yachting lifestyle — from sustainable solutions to high-end indulgence — making the 2026 Thailand International Boat Show the most dynamic and forward-looking edition.

The Thailand Yachting Conference will be held on 14 January, the day before the boat show opens. It will attract industry leaders, government officials, educators, and yachting enthusiasts with a packed agenda of expert-led sessions covering topics of national and international interest.

“This isn’t just about putting on a show — it’s about creating a platform for real growth and collaboration in the leisure marine industry across the region and putting Thailand at the heart of that,” added Hayes.

For more information, visit: www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.