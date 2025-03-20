BANGKOK, 21 March 2025: Dusit International is embarking on a new chapter of robust growth as an ultra-luxury residential developer with the launch of its latest venture, ‘Dusit Ajara Hua Hin’, valued at over THB2 billion.

It marks a significant step forward in the group’s expansion strategy, transforming a historic Hua Hin location to offer ultra-luxury branded residences with an innovative approach to multi-generational living that blends luxury, sustainability, and exclusivity.

Dusit International Group Chief Executive Officer Suphajee Suthumpun said: “Over the years, Dusit International has been a leader in the global hospitality industry, dedicated to elevating service standards and blending Thai elegance with modernity to bring Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world.

“Our strategy focuses on enhancing the potential of our assets and businesses to strengthen our competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

“Therefore, we are delighted and proud to introduce Dusit Ajara Hua Hin. This development reflects our commitment to expanding into the ultra-luxury branded residences market, tapping into the growing demand for well-being, and fostering a physically and mentally healthy community for all generations – aligning with the rising trend of ‘Multi-generational Living’ in Thailand and globally.”

Dusit Ajara Hua Hin leverages Dusit International’s hotel and hospitality services management expertise, building on the success and experience gained from the soon-to-be-completed Dusit Central Park project in Bangkok. This venture also demonstrates Dusit International’s revenue potential by commercialising its land bank in promising locations, aligning with the group’s three strategic pillars: balance, expansion, and diversification.

“We chose Hua Hin for this new project because, in addition to the presence of our Dusit Thani Hua Hin hotel as an integral part of Hua Hin for over three decades, this beach resort town is one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations,” said Suthumpun. “Hua Hin’s charming beaches, serene atmosphere, and the rising demand for real estate present significant development opportunities.

“Furthermore, government investment and promotion under the Smart City initiative, urban expansion, and newly built facilities for short- and long-term tourists are key factors supporting market growth, particularly in the mid-to-ultra-luxury residential segments, which appeal to Thai and foreign buyers.

“Branded residences, in particular, have garnered special attention. These factors give us the confidence that Dusit Ajara Hua Hin, valued at over two billion baht, will achieve remarkable success as our first ‘Ajara’ branded project.”

Dusit International believes this project will attract international visitors, increase the likelihood of long-term stays, and expand the company’s global customer base.

The marketing strategy will emphasise a strong brand image, combined with the beauty of local culture, to drive the demand for residences in this location, positioning it as a global destination for ultra-luxury lifestyle and living.

Dusit Estate Company Limited Managing Director Natapa Sriyuksiri said: “We plan to develop the 20-rai (32,000 sqm) field in front of Dusit Thani… It will feature ‘Low Rise, Low Density’ residences designed for ‘Multi-generational Living,’ allowing families to spend valuable time together.”

To be offered as leasehold residences, Dusit Ajara Hua Hin will comprise seven buildings — four three-storey buildings and three six-storey buildings with 96 residential units in various sizes (70 to 90 sqm one-bedroom suites, 120 sqm to 180 sqm two-bedroom suites, 250 sqm three-bedroom suites, and penthouses). Each ground-level unit will include a private garden ranging from 25 to 35 sqm and adjoining parking spaces.”

(Source: Dusit International)