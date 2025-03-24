Ethiopian: Five flights weekly to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 25 March 2025: Starting 4 July 2025, Ethiopian Airlines will schedule its fifth weekly direct flight on its Singapore to Addis Ababa route.

The additional flight responds to a surge in travel demand between gateway cities in Africa and Singapore via the airline’s Addis Ababa hub.

The airline currently serves the Addis Ababa (ADD)—Singapore (SIN) route with four weekly flights departing Addis Ababa on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The additional flight is scheduled every Friday, starting on 4 July. The flight time is nine hours and 40 minutes on a Boeing 787-8 with 270 seats. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD1,260 for the year.

All fares and schedules have been uploaded on all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs), enabling immediate sales and bookings through travel agents and online platforms.

The additional flight will provide passengers with improved connectivity to Ethiopian Airlines’ extensive global network of over 130 destinations.

“The addition of the new flight is a part of our roadmap to bolster the ties between Africa and Southeast Asia. Ethiopian serves as a gateway to Africa for travellers from across the world, and we are delighted that through the airline, we can extend Ethiopian hospitality to Singaporean travellers who are Africa-bound,” said Ethiopian’s Regional Manager of Asia-Pacific Operations, Telila Deressa Gutema.

Flight schedule

With both countries building stronger bilateral cooperation last year, increasing direct flights from four to five weekly will offer business and leisure travellers convenient connections to African and European cities.