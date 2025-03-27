Princess posts 2026-2027 Southeast Asia sailings

SINGAPORE, 28 March 2025: Princess Cruises has announced its 2026-2027 Southeast Asia cruise season, offering travellers sailings on Diamond Princess from its Singapore seasonal homeport.

Sales are now open for 11 sailings to 28 destinations across eight countries from November 2026 to March 2027.

Photo credit: Marina Bay Cruise Centre. Diamond Princess.

With durations ranging from 10 to 31 days, cruises include late-night stays in Halong Bay/Hanoi, Hong Kong, Bangkok (from Laem Chabang), and Kyoto (from Osaka), offering ample time for exploration.

“Our newest Southeast Asia cruise season brings travellers to some of the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton.

“Our award-winning itineraries ensure there is an option for every type of traveller, making it easier than ever to experience the rich cultures and breathtaking landscapes of multiple countries for the adventure of a lifetime.”

2026-2027 Southeast Asia programme highlights

10 to 16-day roundtrip sailings from Singapore visiting Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. Spend the holidays at sea over Christmas and New Year’s on a 14-day Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam itinerary, including Kuala Lumpur (Port Kelang), Penang, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My) and Laem Chabang (for Bangkok).

16 and 24-day Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam itineraries include UNESCO World Heritage site Halong Bay in Vietnam (from Cai Lan) and stops in Phuket and Danang/Hue (Chan May). The season begins and concludes sailing between Singapore and Japan, offering options from 14 to 31 days via Taiwan and Vietnam and includes a late-night ‘More Ashore’ visit to Hong Kong.

The 31-day Southeast Asia & Japan itinerary includes stops at the beautiful island destinations of Ishigaki, Okinawa, Kochi, and Kobe (for Kyoto).

Access to 17 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Singapore Botanical Gardens, established in 1859 with over 10,000 types of flora and The Historic Monuments of Ancient Nata from (Osaka).

Festive season 2025 sailings from Singapore

In an earlier announcement made in 2024 (Princess Cruises returns to Singapore – TTR Weekly), Diamond Princess will offer cruises ranging from 10 to 21- days from December 2025 to February 2026, homeporting out of Singapore.

Guests can visit 10 exotic destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, including Sihanoukville in Cambodia, where they can visit the UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat.

The 2,670-guest Diamond Princess will sail on a 12-day repositioning cruise from Yokohama on 25 November 2025, visiting Toba, Osaka, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Ho Chi Minh City before arriving in Singapore on 6 December to kick off her Singapore season.