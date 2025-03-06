ITB brand spreads its wings to the Americas

BERLIN, 7 March 2025: The ITB brand will break into the lucrative Americas exhibition market with a new travel trade show ‘ITB Americas’ hosted in Mexico, 10 to 12 November 2026,

ITB Americas will celebrate its debut as a B2B tourism trade show in Guadalajara, Mexico, Messe Berlin announced at a press conference at ITB Berlin earlier this week.

(From left to right) Vicente Salas Hesselbach (Managing Director, ITB Americas), Gustavo Staufert (Generaldirektor, Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau), Michelle Fridman Hirsch (Generalsekretärin des Bundesstaates Jalisco), Mario Tobias (Geschäftsführer der Messe Berlin), Virginia Messina (Senior Vice President für Advocacy und Kommunikation, WTTC), Francisco José (Botschafter Mexikos), David Ruetz (Senior Vice President, Messe Berlin)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Mexican ambassador in Berlin and representatives of the State of Jalisco seals the deal.

“From Canada to Argentina: ITB Americas is the only travel trade show that covers North, Central and South America and the Caribbean as well as all travel industry segments,” Messe Berlin said in the launch press statement.

The planned distribution of exhibitors is 80% from the Americas and 20% from the rest of the world, with participants ranging from startups to global market leaders.

“Mexico is described as an ideal location for ITB Americas convening in. In addition, the venue for the new event – Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara, in Jalisco State – offers excellent connectivity and the country’s most state-of-the-art exhibition and convention centre.”

An ITB Americas Conference component will feature high-profile speakers addressing the latest industry trends, while specific networking formats will focus on buying and sales. With this new event, ITB is expanding its brand family, which, in addition to Berlin, is successfully represented worldwide through trade shows in Shanghai, Singapore, and Mumbai.

“The launch of ITB Americas represents a continuation of our successful international strategy,” said Messe Berlin CEO Mario Tobias. “Having previously focused on Asia, it is now ‘ITB goes West’ for us. Whether for hiking in the Rocky Mountains, cruises in the Caribbean, exploring the Atacama Desert in South America or the Mayan culture in Central America, the Americas are not only among the most diverse regions for travel but also an important source market, with countries such as the USA, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.”