Maldivian to launch flights to Germany

SINGAPORE, 10 March 2025: Visit Maldives confirms that the country’s national airline, Maldivian, will establish direct flights from Male’s Valena International Airport (MLE) to Germany this October.

Describing it as an “exciting announcement” during last week’s ITB Berlin seminar, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) confirmed Maldivian will launch a direct route between the Maldives and Germany following the delivery of the airline’s second A330-200 aircraft.

MMPRC ( Visit Maldives) updated the travel trade during ITB Berlin last week.

MMPRC said the development would significantly boost tourism between the two countries.

“The new route will provide greater convenience for German travellers with the growing demand for travel to the Maldives and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the Maldives and Germany.”

Condor, owned by Attestor, a British investment firm, and Lufthansa Group’s Discover, are already scheduling weekly direct flights between Frankfurt and the Maldives. If Frankfurt is the choice for Maldivian, the airline will need to conclude interline agreements with German carriers to cover connecting flights to and from other major cities in Germany and neighbouring countries. Flight details have yet to be posted, but the airline will likely introduce twice-weekly flights using an A330-200 with 270 seats due for delivery in October.

Munich International Airport is another option the airline might consider, as no competing airlines currently serve direct routes to the Maldives.

The airline’s first A330-200, delivered in January 2025, now serves flights to three cities in China: Beijing, Chengdu, and Shanghai. Each of the three cities has a single weekly flight scheduled — Shanghai on Monday, Chengdu on Wednesday, and Beijing on Thursday.

The Maldivian expansion announcement headlined the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) seminar “The Next Chapter of Maldives Tourism, held at ITB Berlin 2025 last week.

Representatives from the German and global travel trade community attended the seminar, which featured prominent speakers from the Maldives tourism sector. The speakers delivered insights on government initiatives, sustainable practices, and marketing strategies.

The Minister of Tourism and Environment, Thoriq Ibrahim, noted: “The government is committed to facilitating a conducive investment and operating environment for the tourism industry. We also recognise that our guests today differ from those who visited us decades ago. We need to harness developments in technology not just to improve efficiency but to build a tourism industry that is resilient, competitive, and future-proof.”

MMPRC’s CEO & Managing Director, Ibrahim Shiuree, discussed MMPRC’s marketing initiatives that align with national goals and the work undertaken by Visit Maldives to attract new types of travellers.

He stated, “The Maldives has been the World’s Leading Destination for five consecutive years, and our goal is to maintain and strengthen this position. With our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and cultural tourism, MMPRC will continue to elevate the Maldives globally.”

MMPRC fielded a delegation of 200 tourism stakeholders from 89 companies at ITB Berlin 2025, reinforcing its position as the most preferred holiday destination for German-speaking markets and global travellers.

(Source: MMPRC ITB Berlin seminar)