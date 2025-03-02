Oceania: Summer small ship sailings

SINGAPORE, 3 March 2025: Oceania Cruises offers summer voyages to Canada, New England, and Iceland, featuring small-group shore excursions and onboard cooking school experiences.

Two of the line’s small ships, 1,250-guest Marina and 670-guest Insignia, will sail itineraries from 11 to 19 days.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises. 1250 passenger ship Marina.

Marina is Oceania Cruises’ first custom-built ship. It features an onboard cooking school, which offers guests the chance to hone new skills, savour dishes from destinations they visit, and learn how food connects people and places.

Insignia offers the charm of a smaller ship sailing to smaller ports of call, such as Eskifjördur, Iceland.

2025 Season Highlights

Marina

Scottish & Nordic Voyager: 30 June 30 – 11 July, 11 days from London to Reykjavik.

Vikings & Bon Vivant: 11 July – 27 July, 16 days from Reykjavik to Montreal.

Far North Explorer: 27 July – 12 August, 16 days from Montreal to Reykjavik.

Northern Vistas: 12 August – 24 August, 12 days from Reykjavik to London.

Insignia

Subarctic Scenes: 6 August – 25 August, 19 days from New York to Reykjavik.