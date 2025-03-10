EXO Travel Vietnam honoured by Virtuoso

BANGKOK, 11 March 2025: EXO Travel Vietnam has been honoured with the 2025 Highest Annual Growth: On-Site Partner Award at the Perth Virtuoso Australia & New Zealand Forum.

In a blog to its partners worldwide, the Asia-wide destination management company said the recognition highlighted the group’s dedication to luxury travel excellence and the ongoing support for Virtuoso travel advisors.

“We are delighted to share that EXO Travel Vietnam has been awarded the 2025 Highest Annual Growth: On-Site Partner at the Virtuoso Australia & New Zealand Forum, held last month at The Ritz-Carlton, Perth, Australia.

The Virtuoso Forum is a key gathering for agency owners, managers and preferred partners, offering a platform for professional development, knowledge sharing and networking. This year’s event held in Perth focused on strategies to elevate luxury travel sales, with discussions on market trends, client engagement and innovative travel solutions.

EXO Travel noted that the travel industry’s post-pandemic rebound has been remarkable. Virtuoso’s global sales exceeded 239% of 2019 figures, well above the leisure travel industry’s average growth of 125%.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Virtuoso travel advisors. Our goal remains the same — to craft unparalleled experiences that captivate discerning travellers and redefine luxury travel in the region.”