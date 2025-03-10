SINGAPORE, 11 March 2025: Emirates became the first Middle Eastern carrier to operate daily to Shenzhen from 1 July, extending its presence in four Chinese mainland gateways: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and the latest addition, Shenzhen.

The airline will also introduce four services to Danang on 2 June and three weekly flights to Siem Reap on 3 June. Both destinations are served by extending flights via Bangkok.

The addition of Shenzhen, Danang, and Siem Reap puts Emirates ahead of the curve with the largest and most diversified route network of any non-Asian airline in East Asia, offering 269 flights per week from Dubai to 24 points. This latest expansion also marks Emirates’ fourth gateway into the Chinese mainland, third destination in Vietnam, and second point in Cambodia.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We remain committed to offering business and leisure travellers unparalleled access to Southeast Asia and the broader East Asia region by delivering an extensive flight schedule. Our expansion into Shenzhen opens new doors for business and economic exchange between this technological powerhouse and global markets. As we prepare to launch operations, we extend our gratitude to the Chinese authorities and airport partners for their ongoing support. We are committed to ensuring this route’s success while fostering cultural bonds and unlocking future economic potential.”

Emirates expansion to Shenzhen

Emirates’ entry into Shenzhen makes it the first Middle Eastern carrier to operate a daily flight to the Chinese mainland’s technology and innovation hub. Emirates became the first airline to establish direct air connectivity between the Middle East and the Chinese mainland in 2002 with the start of services between Dubai and Shanghai. This marked the beginning of a successful two-decade partnership that has been underpinned by close bilateral ties between the UAE and China through operations in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Shenzhen’s flight times have been scheduled to optimise connections to and from key points across Africa and the Middle East/GCC, including Kenya, Egypt, South Africa and Saudi Arabia; popular European business and financial centres in the UK, Italy and Spain; and from the airline’s key gateways in the United States and South America. EK328 will depart from Dubai at 1005, arriving in Shenzhen at 2200. The return flight EK329 departs Shenzhen at 2355, landing in Dubai at 0340 the next day.

Along with the launch of new flights, Shenzhen will become the first destination in China to be served with the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER, allowing customers to experience its latest Business Class seats and highly acclaimed Premium Economy product. The four-class Boeing 777-300ER offers travellers eight first-class private suites, 40 lie-flat seats in business class, 24 premium economy seats and 260 seats in economy class.

Broadening network footprint in Vietnam and Cambodia

Emirates’ four weekly services to Danang via Bangkok make it the airline’s third gateway into Vietnam, after Hanoi and Ho Chih Minh City. Flights to Danang will operate with the Emirates Boeing 777 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flight schedule for the new linked service will provide travellers with connections and streamlined access to major European cities, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Manchester, Milan, and Rome, as well as major US cities.

Emirates flight EK370 will depart from Dubai at 0900 and arrive in Bangkok at 1825. The flight will then depart from Bangkok at 2010 and arrive in Danang at 2150. The return flight EK371 will depart from Danang at 2330 and arrive in Bangkok at 0110 the next day. The flight will then take off at 0340, arriving in Dubai at 0650. All times are local.

The airline’s three weekly services to Siem Reap will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.** Emirates flight EK370 will depart from Dubai at 0900 and arrive in Bangkok at 1825. The flight will then depart from Bangkok at 2010 and arrive in Siem Reap at 2130. The return flight EK371 will depart from Siem Reap at 2350 and arrive in Bangkok at 0110 the next day. The flight will take off at 0340, arriving in Dubai at 0650. All times are local. Emirates’ service to Siem Reap is optimally timed to offer leisure travellers connectivity via multiple daily operations from France, UK, Spain, Germany, Portugal and Russia.

Both services will operate with Emirates’ two-class Boeing 777-300ER, which offers 35 lie-flat business class and 386 economy class seats.

Emirates customers wanting to combine multi-city journeys through Bangkok, which has five flights daily, can conveniently connect to Danang or Siem Reap. While waiting to connect through Bangkok, Emirates’ premium customers can relax in the airline’s newly expanded lounge for an elevated, upscale ground experience.

For flight information and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com.