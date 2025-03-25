Cunard’s Queen Anne visits Singapore

SINGAPORE, 26 March 2025: Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, made her debut in Singapore when she docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre on 24 to 25 March for an overnight stay as part of her 107-night maiden world cruise that will visit over 30 destinations in more than 20 countries.

Captain David Hudson and representatives from SATS-Creuers Cruise Services, which operates the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, the Singapore Tourism Board, and Wallem Shipping, exchanged commemorative plaques to mark the ship’s maiden call to Singapore.

Cunard’s Queen Anne docks for an overnight stay in Singapore.

Fam tour for travel advisors

On Monday, over 40 local travel advisors visited the ship for a familiarisation tour to experience the signature offerings onboard, such as the Royal Court Theatre, a two-deck theatre with 825 velvet seats, and the ship’s grand atrium, which covers three storeys.

The staterooms provide guests with some of the finest spaces at sea, especially Cunard’s renowned Grills Suites. The suites offer accommodation in various sizes matched to the ship’s finest restaurants, the Queens Grill and the Princess Grill. Suites range from approximately 301 sqft up to 1440 sqft.

Queen Anne returns to Singapore in 2026

On Wednesday, 26 March, the ship resumes its world voyage sailing for Kuala Lumpur and Penang, followed by Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia, Senegal, and Tenerife (Spain) before completing her journey back to Southampton on 27 April 2025.

Singapore and Hong Kong are the only overnight destinations in Asia. Other overnight stops include New York, San Francisco, Auckland (New Zealand), Cape Town (South Africa) and Sydney (Australia).

In February 2026, Queen Anne will offer a five-night sailing from Singapore to Hong Kong as part of her 2026 world voyage.