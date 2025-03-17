PATTAYA, 26 March 2025: The 17th Fitz Club Tennis Championship, held earlier this month, attracted tennis enthusiasts to the three-day tournament hosted at the Royal Cliff.

Players competed with exceptional skill, and spectators enthusiastically supported the annual tournament. The event strengthened the tennis community in Pattaya and inspired children and others to be interested in sports.

Several thrilling matches took place over the three days. One notable match was between Denis Sabourin and Zhijie Liu, who engaged in an intense battle on the centre court that reached a tie at 7-7. Denis ultimately emerged victorious.

Another exciting match occurred during the semifinals between Nonse Phaochinda and Vitanart Vathanakul. Both players displayed elevated skill levels, and the scores were close throughout the first five rounds. None pushed his energy to the limit and won the match. In the final round, he was defeated by the previous champ, Stephane Ifi, who claimed his third consecutive Fitz Club Tennis Championship title with an 8-0 victory.

This year, Royal Cliff, in partnership with AssetWise Public Company Limited, Carabao Group, Yonex Thailand, Bath & Spa Company Limited, Siam Daikin Sales Company Limited, Ouayporn Supply Company Limited, TPI Polene Public Company Limited, Green EPC Company Limited, Muang Mai Sak Company Limited, Kanoksuwan Company Limited, T & T Aluminum (1993) Limited Partnership, and Supply Gallery, sponsored the event that aims to enhance Pattaya’s reputation as Asia’s premier destination for sports tourism.

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, the elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, continues to cement its reputation as a premier destination for professional and recreational athletes. Renowned ATP players such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke and Denis Istomin have trained at this facility, utilising its courts designed to mirror the conditions of the Australian Open. Fitz Club’s rich history includes hosting various sporting events, from Junior and Senior Tennis tournaments to Squash championships and Table Tennis competitions, further establishing its legacy in the world of sports. By May 2025, Fitz Club can offer additional sports, including Pickleball, Futsal and Basketball.

Photo Caption: Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group and the Tournament Organizer, celebrated with the winners and the runner-up of the 17th Fitz Club Tennis Championship at the Fitz Club – Racquets, Health, and Fitness.