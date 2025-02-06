Thai Lion Air flies Taiwan charters

BANGKOK, 7 February 2025: Thai Lion Air operates scheduled charter flights between Chiang Mai in northern Thailand and Kaohsiung in Taiwan for February and March.

The first flight, using a 167-seat Boeing 737-800, departed Chiang Mai for Kaohsiung on 6 February. Other flights are scheduled to leave on 11, 15, 20 and 25 February. (The airline flies on Tuesday and Saturday in one week, followed by a single flight on Thursday in the next week during February and March).

Photo credit Christopher Tan Aviation Photography.

During March, the airline will schedule seven departures from Chiang Mai on 1, 6, 11, 15, 20, 25 and 29 March.

SL7324 will depart Chiang Mai (CNX) at 1205 and arrive in Kaohsiung (KHH) at 1625. Tue and Sat.

SL7325 will depart Kaohsiung (KHH) at 1725 and arrive in Chiang Mai at 2010. Tue and Sat.

On alternative weeks, just one flight will operate on Thursday.

About Kaohsiung

Kaohsiung is a special municipality located in southern Taiwan. It is the third most populous city in Taiwan and the largest city in south Taiwan. Kaohsiung is a major industrial centre and a transportation hub with a busy international airport and a large harbour.

The Kaohsiung Port Cruise Terminal can accommodate up to three cruise ships at a time and has a capacity of 10,000 passengers. The terminal is a popular port of call for cruise ships sailing between Asia and Europe. It is also a popular starting point for Southeast Asia and the South Pacific cruises.