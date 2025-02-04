BANGKOK, 5 February 2025: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, represented in the Philippines by Dusit Thani Philippines Inc, has signed hotel management agreements with IDC Prime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Italpinas Development Corp, to manage two new hotels in Northern Mindanao under Dusit’s upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand.

Slated to open in late 2029, Dusit Princess Moena will be a standout feature of Moena Mountain Estate, a sustainability-focused mixed-use development located in the lush, forested mountains of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, on the outskirts of the Mount Kitanglad Range Natural Park.

Thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings, the 184-key hotel will cater to both business and leisure travellers. It offers a wide range of premium facilities, including a lobby lounge, business centre, all-day dining restaurant, outdoor pool, fully equipped gym, yoga room, and versatile multipurpose area.

Known as the ‘Baguio of Mindanao,’ Dahilayan is already a popular destination for nature enthusiasts thanks to its stunning mountain scenery, striking landscapes, cool climate, and various outdoor adventures. With its contemporary accommodation and extensive services, Dusit Princess Moena will further enhance the area’s appeal, complementing existing attractions such as Dahilayan Adventure Park and the expansive Del Monte Pineapple plantations.

(From left): Giuseppe Garofalo, Chief Operating Officer, IDC; Romolo V Nati, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IDC; Jose D Leviste III, President, IDC; Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, DI; Evelyn Singson, Vice Chairman and President, Dusit Thani Philippines; Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President – Operations, DI.

Further north, and also slated to open in late 2029, Dusit Princess Firenze will be a key highlight of IDC’s Firenze Green Tower project in the Limketkai area of Cagayan de Oro, near the city’s commercial and business districts.

Leveraging the city’s reputation as the “Adventure Capital of the Philippines” and its fast-growing business and leisure markets, this 14-storey mixed-use green development will seamlessly combine commercial, residential, and hotel spaces. Dusit will manage 180 rooms on the tower’s upper floors, providing guests with exceptional views and Dusit’s signature high standards of service.

The project will also feature an array of premium facilities, including a gym, spa, multipurpose areas, commercial spaces, and a swimming pool.

“We are delighted and honoured to collaborate with IDC Prime to further expand our presence in the Philippines through these remarkable projects,” said Dusit International Chief Operating Officer Gilles Cretallaz. “The Philippines’ dynamic economic growth and thriving tourism sector offer unparalleled opportunities for innovation and advancement. With IDC Prime’s shared commitment to sustainability and positive impact, we are excited to bring our distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to these vibrant Mindanao destinations, delivering meaningful and memorable guest experiences while creating lasting value for the broader community.”

The Firenze Green Tower and Moena Mountain Estate projects are preexisting real estate joint ventures between IDC, the property developer, and the Go family, the original site owners. Adding hotel components to these developments will elevate their appeal, positioning Dusit Princess Moena and Dusit Princess Firenze as destinations in their own right.

“IDC was founded on our belief in the Philippines’ growth story, particularly in areas such as these, which are full of potential for transformative development”, said IDC Prime Chairman and CEO Arch Romolo Nati.

“Our projects are recognised for their sustainability and architectural innovation, consistently delivering a ‘level-up’ in elegance and quality. Partnering with Dusit to bring world-class hotels to Cagayan de Oro and Bukidnon is a natural extension of this vision, and we look forward to welcoming these exceptional properties to our portfolio.”

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts, and luxury villas includes more than 302 properties operating under eight brands in 19 countries worldwide. For more information, visit dusit.com

About Dusit International

Dusit International, or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT), is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and hospitality-Related Services. Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: Balance, expansion and diversification. For more information, visit dusit-international.com