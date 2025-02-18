TCEB presents ‘Meet Well’ at AIME 2025

BANGKOK, 19 February 2025: TCEB introduced its business events campaign “Meet Well at AIME 2025” in Melbourne, Australia, from 10 to 12 February.

The initiative focused on increasing business events with a wellness theme geared to delivering mindful and meaningful MICE encounters.

Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) headed a group of 12 Thai exhibitors from Bangkok and Phuket who pitched for business leads from potential buyers attending AIME 2025.

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya stated that the “bureau crafted the campaign to deliver professional collaboration and industry expertise in Thailand to ensure clients holding events in Thailand can achieve mindful and meaningful MICE journeys, making Thailand a truly high-value-added destination.”

The campaign capitalizes on Thailand’s world-renowned medical treatment and wealth of luxury wellness products and services, which adopt a holistic or mind-focused approach. These can be featured in pre- or post-tours and workshops for event delegates.