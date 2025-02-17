BANGKOK, 18 February 2025: Emirates has announced the reinstatement of its third daily flight between Dubai and Rome, starting 1 June 2025.

This additional service will add more than 2,530 weekly seats between the two cities, catering to growing demand and offering greater flexibility for travellers to plan their journeys.

Operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK099 will depart Dubai at 0330 and arrive in Rome at 0740. Emirates’ return flight EK100 will depart Rome at 1130 and arrive in Dubai at 1920. All times are local.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.

The additional flight is timed to provide travellers with better connection times to popular destinations across Emirates’ network, including Melbourne, Sydney, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Mumbai, Karachi, and other key points across Asia and the Indian Ocean.

Emirates’ third daily Dubai-Rome flight will offer travellers eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class. Travellers can enjoy Emirates’ award-winning service and industry-leading products in the air and on the ground across all classes, as well as regionally inspired dishes such as seafood antipasti, chicken with fregola pomodoro and Italian-style affogato al caffe. The airline’s ice inflight entertainment system offers over 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in over 40 languages, including popular Italian movies and documentaries, Hollywood movies and TV shows with Italian subtitles, and more.

Emirates has been serving Italy for over three decades since it launched services to Rome in 1992. Today, the airline also operates to Milan, Venice, and Bologna. Emirates currently operates 42 weekly flights between Dubai and these major Italian cities, with a mix of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s and a nonstop connection between Milan and New York. JFK operates with the Airbus A380. Emirates will also welcome its latest Airbus A350 on flights to Bologna in the coming months. Beyond its operations, the airline has been a proud sponsor of AC Milan since 2007, fostering connections between Rossoneri fans worldwide and their favourite team.