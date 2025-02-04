Hong Kong wraps up 2024 with 45m visitors

HONG KONG, 5 February 2025: Hong Kong Tourism Board reports provisional visitor arrivals for 2024 came close to 45 million, up 31% year-on-year. In December, Hong Kong welcomed 4.26 million visitors, an increase of 8% year on year.

Mainland China remained the largest visitor source market for Hong Kong, supplying about 34 million visitor arrivals in 2024, up 27% year on year. Hong Kong welcomed 10.5 million non-Mainland China visitors in 2024, up 44% from the previous year.

Among short-haul arrivals, Southeast Asian markets were impressive, especially the Philippines, with a record-breaking annual total of 1.2 million visitors. Arrivals from Indonesia and Malaysia increased by 43% and 50% year-on-year, respectively.

Visitors from long-haul markets, including the US, Canada, Australia and Europe, also grew by more than 50%. Canada and Australia performed exceptionally well in the fourth quarter. The number of Indian visitors increased by more than 70% from 2023.

Overnight stays

Overnight visitors accounted for half of all visitors in 2024, with an average length of stay of 3.2 nights in Hong Kong. According to HKTB’s departing visitor survey, the satisfaction rate of overnight visitors reached 8.8 on a 10-point scale, and their intention to revisit and recommend Hong Kong as a destination to their friends and families reached 94%. All three indicators showed an improvement from 2023.

HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng commented: “Last year, HKTB made a great effort to organise and promote mega events in Hong Kong, while enhancing the visitor experience. We also launched various promotions targeting different markets and segments and stepped up our efforts to drive Hong Kong’s development as a Muslim-friendly destination.”

(Source: HKTB)