SINGAPORE, 17 February 2025: Emirates has signed an agreement with Airbus to implement its Skywise Fleet Performance+ (S.FP+) advanced predictive maintenance and fleet health monitoring solution and Core X3 analytics platform.

Emirates Head of Engineering Ahmed Safa and Airbus Africa and the Middle East Vice President of Customer Services Laurent Negre signed the agreement.

Adopting Airbus’s cutting-edge S.FP+ solution will further improve aircraft dispatch reliability while enabling strategic data-driven decision-making for Emirates’ commercial Airbus A380 and A350 aircraft fleet. Using the platform’s advanced capabilities, Emirates Engineering teams will be able to monitor real-time aircraft performance and health data, identify potential issues in flight, and determine maintenance actions during turnarounds.

Emirates Head of Engineering Ahmed Safa said: “Emirates is always looking at ways to leverage leading-edge technologies that improve operational reliability and punctuality, minimise unscheduled downtime and ensure our fleet operates at the highest standards, ultimately elevating the customer experience. Adopting Airbus’s Skywise Fleet Performance+ is a step forward to support our Airbus fleet, harnessing the latest advancements and transforming traditional maintenance activities into streamlined, precision-led processes that optimise our time in the skies.”

Airbus Vice President of Customer Services Africa and Middle East Laurent Negre said: “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Emirates by implementing Skywise Fleet Performance+ and Core X3. These solutions will enhance fleet performance and reliability, reduce downtime, and support operational efficiency, which passengers will also benefit from.”

Skywise Fleet Performance Plus, powered by advanced analytics, features automated pre-departure monitoring of cabin temperatures, operations, and key systems.

The platform also integrates Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS) data for critical aircraft monitoring, delivers predictive diagnostics with real-time alerts and solutions, and provides comprehensive status insights for Emirates’ Airbus A380 and A350 fleets.

