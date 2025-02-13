KOTA KINABALU, 14 February 2025: Sabah is set to shine across the region as the highly anticipated BE in SABAH 2025 takes place from 27 to 28 February 2025 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

This transformative forum promises to redefine the Business Events (BE) landscape while positioning Sabah as a premier destination for global business gatherings. Notably, BE refers to Business Events, a term internationally synonymous with Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 200 industry partners, along with key media representatives, gathered on 9 February at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) for the official press conference of 𝐁𝐄 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐀𝐁𝐀𝐇 2025

Bringing together visionaries, industry leaders, and innovators from across the globe, BE in SABAH 2025 is designed to foster collaborative growth and drive sustainable development. With the theme

“Empowering Asia Pacific Through Business Events,” the forum will tackle pressing challenges, unveil emerging opportunities, and cultivate strategic partnerships to propel the industry forward. BE in SABAH 2025 is set to be a game-changer, empowering the Asia Pacific region through innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. It offers delegates a unique opportunity to participate in a transformative journey that blends business excellence with the natural beauty and cultural richness of Sabah.

Sabah is emerging as a pivotal destination for global business events, offering a unique blend of natural beauty and vibrant cultural heritage that complements Europe’s well-established business event landscapes. This forum will highlight how the Asia Pacific region can reshape the future of business gatherings, creating a dynamic space for collaboration and innovation. Sabah stands at the intersection of nature, culture, and commerce, serving as a powerful platform to foster partnerships, unlock new opportunities, and redefine the business events industry by integrating Asia Pacific’s distinctive strengths with global perspectives.

With over 800 delegates expected, including 40% international participants from the Asia Pacific and beyond, BE in SABAH 2025 stands as a milestone in Sabah’s growing prominence in the global BE industry. Targeting key international markets such as Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, and other global business hubs, the event provides an exceptional platform for professionals to expand their reach, forge partnerships, and discover new business opportunities.

For more information, visit https://beinsabah.com.my/