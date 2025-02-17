Air India and Virgin Australia sign codeshare

DELHI, 18 February 2025: Air India and Virgin Australia have signed off on a new codeshare partnership that significantly boosts connectivity and the ease of travelling between India and Australia.

The codeshare agreement enables Air India to place its ‘AI’ code on flights operated by Virgin Australia. This enhances the opportunities that Air India customers have when travelling from Delhi to Melbourne or Sydney and takes seamless onward connections on Virgin Australia flights to 16 destinations in Australia and New Zealand.

The enhanced cooperation will also ensure that passengers travelling on a single ticket will have their baggage checked throughout the journey.

The 16 cities in Australia and New Zealand include Adelaide, Ballina/Byron Bay, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Darwin, Gold Coast, Hamilton Island, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Queenstown (New Zealand)1, Sunshine Coast, and Sydney.

“We are pleased to partner with Air India to make it easier for their customers to explore everything Australia offers. India is a growing tourism market for Australia, and this partnership will encourage travellers arriving on one of Air India’s 14 weekly flights to explore more of our wonderful country thanks to seamless onward connections on the Virgin Australia network,” said Virgin Australia Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Alistair Hartley.

“Australia is one of Air India’s most important international markets, so it is incredibly exciting to partner with Virgin Australia to expand our regional presence. While the partnership provides greater ease and access for the large Indian diaspora spread across the continent, it also opens up a whole new range of destinations for holidaymakers wanting to soak up the beaches of Gold Coast, discover Tasmania, or explore the natural wonders of The Great Barrier Reef,” Air India Chief Commercial Officer, Nipun Aggarwal noted.

Air India operates 14x weekly flights from India to Australia, flying non-stop daily from Delhi to Melbourne and Delhi to Sydney. The airline utilises its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on these routes, featuring

18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class. Air India customers taking onward flights on Virgin Australia flights within Australia and New Zealand will enjoy world-class Business and Economy Class cabins, and award-winning service.

Codeshare bookings started on 11 February 2025, with the first codeshare flights to operate on 18 February 2025.