BANGKOK, 18 February 2025: Dusit Thani Kyoto, a luxury urban oasis operated by Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has built on its recent One Michelin Key recognition by earning a 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award—further cementing its reputation as one of Kyoto’s most exceptional hotels.

Founded in the US in 1958, Forbes Travel Guide (formerly known as Mobil Travel Guide) is a globally respected authority in luxury hospitality, renowned for pioneering the five-star rating system in 1960. Its anonymous inspectors evaluate hotels based on more than 900 objective standards, ensuring a trusted benchmark of excellence in the travel industry.

The Four-Star rating is awarded to properties with exceptional service and outstanding facilities. Dusit Thani Kyoto earned this distinction through rigorous, undercover assessments by Forbes Travel Guide’s inspectors, who experienced the hotel just as a typical guest would—paying their own way to ensure impartiality.

Opened in September 2023, Dusit Thani Kyoto is set in the peaceful Hongwanji Monzen-machi district, 850 metres from the city’s bustling Kyoto Station. Operating under Dusit’s luxury Dusit Thani brand, the hotel seamlessly blends Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with Japan’s deep-rooted culture of ‘omotenashi’ (wholeheartedly looking after guests). It features 147 meticulously designed guest rooms that balance timeless elegance with contemporary comfort.

The hotel also serves as a hub of gourmet dining experiences. Guests can embark on an interactive omakase journey at Kōyō, which showcases Kyoto’s 24 micro-seasons through the finest ingredients. Den Kyoto elevates mixology with handcrafted cocktails infused with Thai herbs, while Ayatana, the hotel’s signature Thai fine-dining restaurant, delivers an exquisite celebration of Thai flavours and culinary artistry. Committed to sustainability, Ayatana sources premium seasonal ingredients from the Kansai region, including fresh herbs and vegetables from Ohara Farm and organic tea leaves from its own tea farm in Wazuka.

Alongside versatile event spaces that accommodate up to 240 guests, the hotel also boasts a signature Devarana Wellness Centre, where expert therapists blend ancient Thai massage therapies with traditional Japanese healing rituals, ensuring a truly restorative experience.

“Receiving Forbes Travel Guide’s distinguished Four-Star Award just over a year after our opening is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, heartfelt service, and creating truly memorable experiences for our guests,” said Makoto Yamashita, Cluster General Manager, Dusit Thani Kyoto and ASAI Kyoto Shijo. “Inspired by this accolade and our One Michelin Key status, we remain committed to raising the bar, delivering exceptional service, and ensuring our hotel continues to be a place of warmth, elegance, and meaningful connections for all who visit.”

For more information about the hotel, visit Dusit Thani Kyoto.